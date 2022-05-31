The results for the civil service examinations held in 2021 (CSE) organised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) were released on Monday, May 30. After 2014, this is the first time in seven years when women held the top three ranks.

Disclaimer: The following article contains distressing information, readers discretion advised.

It is known how competitive CSE exams are in the country. It is one of the toughest exams to crack with candidates devoting years to preparing for it. Being an Indian Administrative Service aspirant and cracking the UPSC exam is a dream for many. And people devote every living second to making that dream a reality.

The pressure attached to being an IAS aspirant is humongous. And being in a constant state of stress and pressure does end up having its own consequences. An IRS officer took to Twitter and tweeted about her experience. And it is something which all aspirants must see.

Shubhrata Prakash tweeted how she secured an All India Rank of 66 in the 2001 CSE exam. Prior to this, she had secured an All India Rank of 171 in the exams held in the year 2000. However, while she cracked the exams, she "still ended up with depression and an anxiety disorder".

This tweet by the IRS officer shows how cracking the UPSC is not the be-all and the end-all of everything. There is more to life than stressing about an exam. People who cracked the exams related to the tweet and shared their experiences.

In no way does this diminish the importance of UPSC exams. But there is life beyond exams and mental health cannot be ignored for long.

And if you or someone you know are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24x7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24x7).