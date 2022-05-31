The results for the civil service examinations held in 2021 (CSE) organised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) were released on Monday, May 30. After 2014, this is the first time in seven years when women held the top three ranks.



Disclaimer: The following article contains distressing information, readers discretion advised.

It is known how competitive CSE exams are in the country. It is one of the toughest exams to crack with candidates devoting years to preparing for it. Being an Indian Administrative Service aspirant and cracking the UPSC exam is a dream for many. And people devote every living second to making that dream a reality.



The pressure attached to being an IAS aspirant is humongous. And being in a constant state of stress and pressure does end up having its own consequences. An IRS officer took to Twitter and tweeted about her experience. And it is something which all aspirants must see.



On the #CSE2020 results, well, I secured AIR 66 in 2001 exam (and AIR 171 in 2000 exam), and still ended up with #depression and #AnxietyDisorder. There is life, and then there is life.

Just make the best of it - after all, we only have one life, this life. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/JGuNmSz8Re — Shubhrata Prakash (@shubhrata_p) September 26, 2021

Shubhrata Prakash tweeted how she secured an All India Rank of 66 in the 2001 CSE exam. Prior to this, she had secured an All India Rank of 171 in the exams held in the year 2000. However, while she cracked the exams, she "still ended up with depression and an anxiety disorder".



This tweet by the IRS officer shows how cracking the UPSC is not the be-all and the end-all of everything. There is more to life than stressing about an exam. People who cracked the exams related to the tweet and shared their experiences.



In 1993 I secured a rank of 486 and then decided that since we have only one life I don’t want a successful career in the traditional sense and that transformed my life as a wildlife photographer. Life is what you make out of it. It’s never a rank or a certificate — adityadickysingh 🇮🇳 (@adityadickysin) September 26, 2021

Fully agree. Peace and contentment are far more important than these titles/moneybags/properties 😀🌿❤🍀 — Dushyant Singh (@dushyant_delhi) September 26, 2021

“Still” has no consequence here. Depression and anxiety come to anyone anytime. No successes of the world can shield one or guarantee anyone out of any disease. Good on u to have shared this. More power! — اِشنا (@persnicketymuch) September 26, 2021

I m 99 batch,I was in oblivion for 4 long years,was inaccessible to my friends, but didnt know what it was. plainly speaking I was in a shock of not getting 'the' service I wanted and left what I had got,within 2 years.I run a startup now,which trades hope. — Vinay Prakash (@vinayp2000) September 26, 2021

Totally agree with you @shubhrata_p . It is high time that we have more conversations to raise awareness on mental health, especially for people preparing for competitive exams like #UPSC. After all, we only have one life, this life. — Shores Beyond UPSC (@ShoresUPSC) September 26, 2021

If we don't make it, then we will be caught in the vicious cycle of preparation year after year, developing serious mental health issues. I've experienced this for years and seen my peers spending 7-8 years in chase of this holy list😢 Thank you for your post. There is life. — Karthik K (@khkarthik) September 26, 2021

It should inspire many youngesters who are preparing for civil services. Whether you succeed or not but the knowledge you gained during the preparation will guide you to some other avenues. — LK Tripathi (@trips3268) September 26, 2021

You have raised a valid Q. Securing higher grad or position does not guarantee inner peace and calm. I think some other things in the life matter a lot which W disregard once achieve success. Have noticed high achievers and celebrities go down to depression. It's serious issue. — Ramesh KUMAR CEng FICE (@RameshK64829972) September 26, 2021

True that Ma’am! “You can master anything but not everything”. Some of the professionally successful fail miserably in other aspects of their life. UPSC is just an exam and should be taken as such. Nothing at the cost of health, happiness and life. — Meritocrates (@oogwayteaches) September 26, 2021

And finally, this.



And this applies to #UPSC #CSE2021 #cse2021 as well, and to any such time in life. There is life beyond exams and careers. Take care of your #Mentalhealth first. https://t.co/W3bXV4f6j7 — Shubhrata Prakash (@shubhrata_p) May 30, 2022

In no way does this diminish the importance of UPSC exams. But there is life beyond exams and mental health cannot be ignored for long.



And if you or someone you know are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24x7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24x7).