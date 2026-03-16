Information age is here guys, and it’s super duper REAL!

Middle East tensions have risen dramatically following the announcement by the U.S. government of a $10 million reward for information regarding Mojtaba Khamenei (Iran’s new Supreme Leader) and several other high-level Iranian officials.

HAINNN???? What in the world?

The announcement follows an increase in fighting in the Middle East after joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military targets and subsequent drone strikes/missile responses throughout the region.

The US State Department’s “Rewards for Justice” program issued the reward to encourage the receipt of information regarding individuals accused of acts of terrorism or participating in terrorist activity against the United States.

Redditors were quick to react and demand reward money after dropping their epiphanies like, “I think he’s in the Middle East.”

Boy, will Reddit ever fail to leave us gawk-eyed at WHAT THEY JUST SAID?

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

On January 4, 2024, Mojtaba Khamenei succeeded his father (the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) as the Supreme Leader of Iran. Ali Khamenei had served as the Supreme Leader of Iran (in an official capacity) since 1989.

According to reports from CBS News and Reuters, the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes that occurred beginning on February 28, 2025, have resulted in the deaths of Ali Khamenei and his top advisers, which marks a further escalation of tension between Iran and its allies.

SIGH!

With his father’s death, Mojtaba Khamenei has taken over as the Supreme Leader of Iran making him the most powerful person (politically and religiously) in the country.

And yet, while many suspect he was injured as a result of the strikes and has not made any public appearances since the start of the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth claimed on the day of the strikes that “the younger Khamenei is wounded and probably disfigured.”

Despite the fact that numerous people cannot confirm either his status or location, Mojtaba Khamenei issued his initial public statement on Thursday, indicating that he is still part of the leadership of Iran’s government.

U.S. To Offer Up To $10 Million Reward? WHAT?

As part of the Rewards for Justice program of the U.S. State Department, they are prepared to offer $10 million to anyone who has specific information regarding Mojtaba Khamenei.

Generally speaking, the Rewards for Justice program seeks to locate individuals associated with terrorism, individuals connected with extremist organizations, and individuals who are identified by the U.S. government as being threats to U.S. national interests.

The Rewards for Justice program made a direct appeal to potential informants in a post made on the program’s social media page:

“Got information on these Iranian terrorist leaders? Send us a tip. It could make you eligible for a reward and relocation,” the program wrote.

Those who provide credible information about the ten Iranian leaders named in the Rewards for Justice program will receive a financial reward and the possibility of relocation to a safe location.

According to the U.S. government, these individuals have either commanded or directed elements of the IRGC, which is the Iranian military faction that has a significant amount of potential for violence and terror at their disposal.

Not only Khamenei, But….

Mojtaba Khamenei is not alone in the reward request for information from the U.S. government; the State Department identified several Iranian officials with significant positions in Iran’s military and intelligence apparatus.

The Iranian leaders named in the State Department announcement, include, but are not limited to:

• Ali Asghar Hejazi – Deputy Chief of Staff – Supreme Leader’s Office

• Ali Larijani – Secretary – Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)

• Esmail Khatib – Minister of Intelligence and Security

• Eskandar Momeni – Minister of Interior

• Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi – Senior Military Advisor

The U.S. government is also seeking information about another four high-level Iranian officials, specifically the IRGC Commander; the Secretary of Defense Council; the Chief-of-Staff of the Supreme Leader’s Office; and the Supreme Leader’s Advisor; only by their title.

The IRGC has also been classified as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States for many years.

Military Tension Rising

The announcement of a reward coincides with the escalation of military conflicts in the Middle East.

Over the last few weeks, multiple missile and drone strikes targeting military bases, infrastructure and strategic sites associated with both Iran and Israel have taken place throughout the region.

It is reported that the U.S. and Israel have undertaken extensive military operations against Iranian military infrastructure that U.S. officials describe as being part of “Operation Epic Fury”.

At a video conference of G7 leaders, Donald Trump alleged that Iran was in the process of “surrendering” and indicated that the U.S. had “got rid of a cancer threatening us all.”

Trump also harshly criticized the Iranian leadership, describing them as “deranged scumbags” and positing that a military action to eliminate them would be an honour, as reported in The Times of India.

Reddit Reacts 😳😳😳

Meanwhile, although governments have taken this matter very seriously, Reddit, the ultimate gossip forum of the world, chose to be derisive, dismissive or overwhelmingly sarcastic about the $10 million bounty being offered!

And that’s just the pulse of Reddit, we can’t do anything about it!

One user joked, “Someone get this guy in the CIA right now.”

Another commenter sarcastically wrote, “Jokes on you, he’s in Moscow.”

Further, there were additional commenters who questioned whether or not the large dollar amount for the bounty was ever actually redeemed.

As one user asked about the bounty payout, another user offered some historical reference regarding the Iraq War and the United States’ payments for the capture of Uday and Qusay Hussein.

Some users simply mocked the uncertainty surrounding the situation, saying “So we don’t really know anything. Got it.”

While Reddit is unserious (as always), the situation around the world definitely isn’t.

Find all Middle East conflict updates on our page.