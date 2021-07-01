Staying at home may not always seem like a piece of cake, but these shows and movies sure make it easy:

1. Haseen Dillruba: July 2

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane, this murder mystery will release on Netflix. And from the looks of the trailer, it appears to be an interesting story.

2. The Tomorrow War: July 2

This Chris Pratt starrer sci-fi thriller will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video and showcases the story of time-travelers who "arrive from 2051 to deliver an urgent message".

3. Monsters At Work: July 7

The latest installment in Disney's Monster series, Monsters At Work will release on Disney+Hotstar and this one is bound to be a treat for fans of animated movies.

4. Collar Bomb: July 9

Jimmy Sheirgill stars as a cop racing against time in the action-thriller Collar Bomb, releasing on Disney+Hotstar.

5. Never Have I Ever S2: July 15

The trailer for the second season of Never Have I Ever has Devi return to a love life that seems to be getting messier by the second. So just your usual, teenage romance, but one we can't wait for!

6. Toofaan: July 16

After Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra return for Toofaan, a sports drama that also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal. And the trailer definitely packs a punch.

7. Feels Like Ishq: July 23

Netflix's latest anthology takes us through the different shades of love, with a stellar star cast that includes Rohit Saraf, Radhika Madan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala, and Amol Parashar, among others.

8. Jungle Cruise: July 30

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson come together for a fantasy adventure-thriller that looks like the perfect movie for a family night.

9. Chutzpah: TBA

Starring Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, and Tanya Maniktala, amongst others, SonyLiv's upcoming original has one hell of an intriguing teaser.

10. Ted Lasso S2: July 23

This American comedy-drama returns for a second season on July 23, exclusive streaming on Apple TV+

While Black Widow will be releasing on Disney+ this month, it will not be available on Disney+Hotsar this month.

Are you ready to binge-watch your way through July?