Indian businessman Ratan Tata has often gone out of his way to aid people in the country and otherwise whenever he has had the opportunity to. Be it providing relief during floods or giving shelter to stray dogs, the man is everywhere.

1. In 2020, Ratan Tata, and Tata group pledged Rs 1,500cr in support of the fight against COVID-19.

2. During the catastrophic floods in Kerala in 2018, the Tata group provided full teams to help the victims and helped government officials in treating the wounded and providing clean water among other things.

Several medical camps and home visits were conducted in Wayanad and Idukki, two of the most severely affected districts, helping a total of 1,233 individuals in the two districts.

3. Tata Steel also stepped up in 1974 to help the World Health Organisation in dealing with the smallpox epidemic in India.

In 1974, when the Chota Nagpur region had become the epicentre of the smallpox epidemic, the WHO requested the collaboration with Tata Steel. The company obliged with resources and manpower. In six months, 20,500 villages and 82 towns had inoculated.

4. After seeing stray dogs get wet in the rain, Ratan Tata made sure that be allowed to take shelter at the Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group.

5. Tata Trusts, led by Ratan Tata, has pledged Rs 1,000 crore and other resources to help the central government develop cancer-care facilities in Assam, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh And Andhra Pradesh

6. Tata Education and Development Trust has endowed a $28 million Tata Scholarship Fund which will allow Cornell University to provide financial aid to UG Indian students

7. In 2014, the Tata Group gave ₹950 million to IIT Bombay, the largest donation received in its history.

It formed the Tata Center for Technology and Design to develop design and engineering principles suited to the needs of people and communities with limited resources.

8. After PM Modi urged him, Ratan Tata adopted 264 villages in Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency.

9. Ratan Tata helped a paralysed stray dog find a forever home.

Earlier this year, Tata shared the story of Sprite, a stray dog that had gotten into an accident but had now recovered and was up for adoption. The story reached Tata's millions of followers on Instagram.

Soon enough, Sprite found a home!!

10. The Tata Group formed the MIT Tata Center of Technology and Design at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to address the hurdles faced by communities with limited resources.

That was a long list.