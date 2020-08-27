Mirzapur 2 hints at unleashing a whole new world of crime and drama. But the night is long and full of terrors i.e, we still have to wait 2 whole months before season two begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

So, here are some Hindi-language crime-dramas and thrillers that you can watch in the meantime:

1. Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega

Streaming on Netflix, Jamtara is inspired by real-life phishing scams orchestrated in Jharkhand's Jamtara district. Starring Amit Sial, Monika Panwar, and others, Jamtara presents a novel story in the world of crime.

2. Criminal Justice

The Hindi adaptation of the BBC show of the same name, Criminal Justice boasts of a brilliant starcast (Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka, and Mita Vashisht) and has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. And that's reason enough to binge-watch the show on Disney+Hotstar.

3. Flesh

Starring Swara Bhasker in the lead role, Flesh is definitely not for the faint-hearted, as it deals with the gruesome subject of human trafficking, but with far more sensationalism than required. However, Akshay Oberoi and Bhasker's performances are definitely noteworthy. It's streaming on Eros Now.

4. Hundred

An action-comedy starring Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru in lead roles, Hundred is a far cry from the usual thrillers and crime fiction shows available on streaming platforms. If you're in the mood for a crime show that delivers comical and physical punches, then Hundred on Disney+Hotstar is a good pick.

5. Your Honor

In this crime thriller, Jimmy Sheirgill shone in his role of a conflicted father forced to take the law in his own hands. From the unexpected climax to a stellar supporting cast, Your Honor had all the elements that made it perfect for binge-watching. It's streaming on SonyLiv.

6. Gone Game

Shot entirely in lockdown, Gone Game stars Shweta Tripathi, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sanjay Kapoor, Rukhsar Rehman, and Indranil Sengupta. A miniseries that keeps you guessing till the end, Gone Game, available on Voot Select, is perfect as a fast-paced thriller.

7. Apharan

Starring Arunoday Singh and Mahie Gill in lead roles, Apharan is a crime thriller, available on AltBalaji. An edge-of-your-seat thriller that hooks your attention fright from the start, Apharan is definitely binge-worthy.

8. Smoke

Smoke got together a dream cast, literally, with actors like Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Devaiah, Mandira Bedi, etc. And while the story was nowhere as impressive as the starcast, Smoke, on Eros Now, is worth a one-time watch.

9. Hostages

An interesting premise meets phenomenal performances in this Disney+Hotstar original starring Tisca Chopra and Ronit Roy as leads and directed by Sudhir Mishra.

10. Rangbaaz

Inspired by the real story of gangster Shri Prakash Shukla, Rangbaaz starred Saqib Saleem in the lead role, along with Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ranvir Shorey, Aahana Kumra, Ravi Kishan, and others. It is streaming on Zee5.

Which one are you binge-watching first?