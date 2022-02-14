In today's episode of how Shark Tank India won our hearts, we have Anoushka Jolly's story of how she bagged Rs 50 lakh for her anti-bullying app.

It all started 5-years-ago when Anoushka saw her classmate being mocked during a school function. This irked the 13-year-old and she came up with a platform called 'Kavach' to stop bullying.



The youngest contestant to pitch her entrepreneurial idea on Shark Tank India convinced Anupam Mittal & Aman Gupta to fund the initiative.

The application 'Kavach' allows students and parents to report incidents of bullying anonymously, allowing schools and counsellors to tactfully intervene and take action.

Talking more about what does the app does, she said:

The 'Anti Bullying Squad (ABS)', with help from educational institutions, social organisations and experts, has positively impacted over 2,000 students from over 100 schools and universities. I have been running the ABS digital platform for over three years with an aim of spreading awareness about bullying which leaves many scarred and desolated. The platform acts as a community where specialists come together to organise one-on-one sessions in schools against bullying.

The incident of the girl being bullied "got registered in my memory, and I still cannot forget her face."



Soon, I realised how common the problem is and saw many other children of my age being victims of bullying and losing confidence."

The Pathways School, Gurugram, aims to build a strong network of anti-bullying ambassadors who will track the progress of those impacted directly or indirectly through the platform and application.

Anoushka plans to take her entrepreneurial journey forward. However, she is yet to decide the subjects she would like to study once she finishes school.

