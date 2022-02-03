Shark Tank India has been doing rounds on social media with not only viral memes, but also stories of innovation, passion and motivation that the entrepreneurs are bringing with them. With electric energy, creative products and devoted pitches, Shark Tank India has become our favourite.

While we see the sharks as investors who have the power to make or break a deal, we often forget that these people were once on the other side of the stage. Small-scale entrepreneurs, finding investors, building a brand, running around with responsibilities and trying to make a place for themselves.

Aman Gupta, one of the most beloved sharks on the show, with his great sense of humour and easy-to-go personality, had shared a post on his Instagram handle that reminded him of his roots. The photo has Aman sitting in a park having lunch, probably during the early days of Boat, back in 2016.

In the caption of the post, Aman goes on to share his own story of how he started his business from a restaurant. His first office, or working space if you will, was at Hauz Khas Social, a cafe in Delhi.

As taking food inside the cafe wasn't allowed, Aman used to sit in a nearby park for lunch. He added that he looks at the photo time and again to remind himself of his "humble beginnings". Aman added a postscript that said, "Shark Bhee Haen, Pur Insaan bhee hain."

People reacted to the photo and the caption and said how they relate to it and respect Aman as an individual:

It's always great to see when people like Aman inspire everyone with their words that say, if we can, so can you!