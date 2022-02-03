Shark Tank India has us absolutely hooked right now. Even though I have just a wee understanding of business know-how (being a *bad* commerce student doesn’t help), I can’t help but watch the show.

And as we know it is all about… money, money, money.

On a typical day on the show, you’ll hear start-up owners flexing the big bucks they earned in a few months and then Sharks going on to invest even bigger funds in the companies.

But have you ever wondered how much these judges earn for appearing on the show? Well, at least I did and this is what I found.

As per reports, Ashneer Grover, MD and Co-founder of BharatPe, charges a whopping amount of ₹10 lakh per episode.

Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal, CEO and Co-Founder of Shaadi.com and Founder and CEO of Lenskart respectively, reportedly charge a fee of ₹7 lakh per episode.

Vineeta Singh is the founder of Sugar Cosmetics, one of the leading cosmetic brands in the country, and she is being paid ₹5 lakh for each episode.

Meanwhile, Namita Thapar and Ghazal Alagh, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Co-Founder of Mamaearth respectively, charge ₹8 lakh for an episode.

And, lastly, Aman Gupta, who is the Co-Founder and CMO of the leading headphone and earphones brand BoAt, is being paid ₹9 lakh per episode.

If you weren't already feeling broke after watching the show, this will do the trick.