Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal is the man behind Shaadi.com, which is responsible for matching couples all over the country and beyond.

Anupam Mittal's own wedding video and teaser with his wife Aanchal Kumar- a Big Boss 4 contestant and model, were recently discovered on Youtube. The couple's wedding ceremonies took place in Fairmont Hotel, Jaipur in 2013.

The couple can be dancing with glee in the presence of family and friends like renowned designer Manish Malhotra and actor Shabbir Ahluwalia.

Mittal talks about his belief in marriage and his excitement to start a life with Kumar. The couple dated for seven years before tying the knot. He said

I am looking forward to my life with her. I am super excited and we're going to start a new phase of our lives.

- Anupam Mittal

Fans were fawning over the groom and praising him.

You can watch the wedding video and teaser of the pair below.

Looks like Anupam Mittal and Aanchal Kumar's marriage was made in heaven and this feels like the perfect branding for Shaadi.com.

Disclaimer- All images are from the wedding video and teaser.