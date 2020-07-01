No matter how excited we are about a new episode, how pressed we are for time, or how many times we've heard the song, some show intros are so good, that we just cannot skip them. Like these:

1. Game of Thrones

The finale may have let us down, but the changing graphics that showed how the story has developed, and Ramin Djwadi's magnificent composition, remained impossible to miss.

2. Dark

Across the seasons, the haunting melody of the opening credits has been impossible to ignore. Talk about a perfect score!

3. Money Heist

Bella Ciao may have become the more popular tune. But Money Heist's powerful intro song, My Life Will Go On by Cecilia Krull, is not one that you can skip, no matter how eager you are to see the Professor at work.

4. F.R.I.E.N.D.S

The Rembrandts wrote the destiny of their own song when they composed I'll Be There For You for F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Because this is one track we'll always be there for.

6. Big Bang Theory

Except for, "And it all started with a bang", we had to Google the rest of the lyrics every single time. Still didn't miss the intro, composed by the Barenaked Ladies, even once because that's one catchy tune.

7. Sacred Games

It wasn't just the mandalas and images that had us hooked to the opening credits. It was also the powerful composition by Alokananda Dasgupta and Yashraj Jaiswal that perfectly captured the power play of Sacred Games.

8. Panchayat

Much like the show, the opening credits' song, composed by Anurag Psychaea's, is a soft, lilting tune that had us smiling even before the episode started.

9. Breaking Bad

Short but not-so-sweet, these opening credits don't ever need a skip intro button.

10. The Office (US)

Composed by James Ferguson, the intro theme for The Office is much like the show, a lot of fun, and a little melancholic. And all die-hard fans know that the opening credits include footage shot by Jim Halpert aka John Krasinski.

11. Big Little Lies

Michael Kiwanuka's Cold Little Heart captures the theme of Big Little Lies so perfectly, it's impossible to imagine any other song as its theme.

12. Stranger Things

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein's composition is the perfect theme song for Stranger Things, and its love for science fiction and all things 80s.

13. Peaky Blinders

Red Right Hand, by Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, gets you in the mood for stylized violence and gang wars from the second it starts playing. Thomas Shelby would approve!

13. Patriot Act

Oscar and Grammy-nominated composer Ludwig Göransson composed the theme song for Patriot Act, and it's easily one of the most fun and powerful theme songs created.

14. Westworld

Though Ramin Djwadi's composition for GoT became more popular, the theme song for Westworld is equally powerful and captivating.

