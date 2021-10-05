It's finally October, and you know what that means. It's officially autumn, and we can start getting excited about getting cosy and watching our favourite movies and shows! So here are a list of films and series coming out this month that you can totally add to your watch list. Read on.

1. More than Blue: The Series

This Taiwanese show is based on a man who decides to find a romantic partner for the woman he's in love with because he's been diagnosed with a terminal illness and is soon about to die. It'll be releasing on the 22nd of October and you can watch the show on Netflix.

2. Justin Bieber: Our World

The documentary will take its viewers backstage and behind the scenes up to the point of Justin Beiber's New Year's Eve performance of 2020. It'll be releasing on the 8th of October on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Starring Tom Hardy, the Venom sequel is all set to release on the 14th of October in theatres.

4. Little Things: Season 4

Catch Dhruv and Kavya once again in Little Things' latest season. The show will be releasing on the 15th of October on Netflix.

5. Tabbar

Starring Supriya Pathak and Pawan Malhotra, the web series is a family thriller and has been directed by Ajit Pal Singh. The show will be releasing on the 15th of October on Sony Liv.

6. You: Season 3

Penn Badgley and his stalkerish ways are back in another season of You. The show is all set to release on the 15th of October. You can catch it on Netflix.

7. Misfit: The Series

Releasing on the 16th of October, the show is about a bunch of high schoolers who are preparing for a musical when a strict headmaster decides to cancel it. You can watch it on Netflix.

8. The Addams Family 2

This time around the audience will see the Gomez family head out on a road trip. It'll be releasing on the 22nd of October in theatres.

9. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

This docu-series is based on the murder case of the Chundawat family whose 11 members were found dead. It'll be releasing on the 8th of October on Netflix.

10. Dune

Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, this sci-fi is based on the famous 1965 novel of the same name. It is set to release on the 22nd of October in theatres all over.

11. Sanak

Sanak is an action-thriller starring Vidyut Jammwal which will be releasing on the 15th of October. You can catch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

12. Sardar Udham

The biographical film based is on the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh and it'll be releasing on the 16th of October on Amazon Prime Video.

13. Rashmi Rocket

Rashmi Rocket is a sports drama film starring Taapsee Pannu which will be releasing on the 15th of October. You can catch it on Zee5.

14. Bhramam

Releasing on the 7th of October, this south film is a remake of Andhadhun and will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

15. Sexy Beasts Season 2

Coming back with another season, the reality dating show will be releasing on the 7th of October and can be found to watch on Netflix.

16. Succession Season 3

This drama series follows the lives of the Roy family and its members as they vie for an opportunity to take hold of the media and entertainment conglomerate their father heads. The latest season will be releasing on the 18th of October on Disney + Hotstar.

Ready to walk into October and get watching?