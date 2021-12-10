Instagram partnership’s team member recently released a list of Top 25 Instagram accounts In India by people under 25 year olds and we're quite impressed with the diversity, which included regional content creators, creators on mental health, beauty and make-up, music, comedy, fashion and more.
1. Aditya Hirlekar
2. Akash Thapa
3. Divija Bhasin
4. Gurpreet Singh
5. Harshleen Jhans
6. Krutika Mhatre
7. Kushal Mistry
8. Niharika NM
9. Nirmal Pillai
10. Naveen Singh
11. Parna Deshpande
12. Piyush Gurbhele
13. Priyam Yonzon
14. Rohit Zinjurke
15. Rupa Ram
16. Sahil Nitin Magar
17. Sagar Kumar
18. Saurabh Ghadge
19. Sakshi Shivdasani
20. Surya MKR
21. Shantanu Dhope
22. Tanya Balchandani
23. Dr. Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju
24. Vaishnavi Nalbalwar
25. Vishnu Kaushal
Looks like 2021 is the year for Instagram content creators.