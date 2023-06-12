There are some biggest fandoms in the world but nothing beats the tinsel town’s baadshah’s charm. I mean, we have seen his fans gathering, in thousands, outside his home just to catch his glimpse!

Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic arms-stretched pose is known throughout the world and his 300 ardent fans gathered outside his home, on the weekend, to set the world record for the most number of individuals doing his signature pose.

Later, the actor stepped onto his terrace to congratulate them and even performed his iconic pose with them. Needless to mention, the fans were extremely happy.

Credits: Instagram

The fans decided to do this grand gesture as Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Raj Film’s highest-grossing movie, Pathaan, is soon premiering on June 18, 2023.

A spokesperson rightly mentioned that this record symbolizes their collective passion for the actor of each of his fans across the world.

“We are thrilled to have achieved this remarkable Guinness World Record. Anticipating the premiere of this monumental movie, they were eager to contribute to something memorable. Today’s achievement signifies more than just a record. It symbolizes the unity of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans and their collective passion. As holders of this Guinness World Record, every Shah Rukh Khan fan worldwide can take immense pride in this accomplishment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is just so wholesome!