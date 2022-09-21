It’s almost Garba season and there is only one thing on everyone’s mind- Falguni Pathak. Known as the queen of Garba, Falguni Pathak’s music is a staple of the celebrations. Hence, the remix of Pathak’s iconic song Maine Payal by Neha Kakkar did not go down well with netizens.

Why Neha Kakkar had to ruin this one as well #Mainepayal ????? Why??? Cringe pro max😐 — BeLA (@anajirs_be) September 20, 2022

The song features Neha along with Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma. However, netizens aren’t happy with the track.

Kakkar is known to remix songs and add her signature dance beat to them…even if the songs may not need it. While some were hits, others have been criticized for ruining the melody and essence of the originals.

Iconic music directors like A R Rahman have critiqued the remix style. He voiced his concerns about not being credited after his song was remixed.

Here are some remix songs that ruined our childhood memories.

1. Cheez Badi

The hit song from the 1994 film Mohra was also ruined…remade…by Kakkar. If it isn’t broken, why fix it? Raveena Tandon needs to be refunded for seeing her iconic songs like Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast and Tip Tip Barsa Paani being remade into questionable songs.

Image Credits- Hungama

Neha Kakkar replaced Kavita Krishnamurthy’s melodious vocals. The stars, Mustafa and Kiara Advani are seen gyrating, lacking the charm of the original in every way.

2. Aashiq Banaya Aapne

The famous Aashiq Banaya Aapne got re-created for the fourth installment of… the Hate Story franchise. The original lyricist is not credited because no other lyrics except the hook line are used. The soulful romantic number has been turned into a club dance number.

Image Credits- Zee News

The song is okay independently but does not do justice to the original. Kakkar replaces the original magical voice of Shreya Ghoshal. The song relies on Urvashi Rautela’s sultry moves. Himesh Reshammiya is also not given more than a few lines.

3. Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

Maine Paayal is not the only nostalgic Falguni Pathak song recreated with Neha Kakkar. The iconic song Chudi, by Pathak, was recreated by T-Series.

now Neha Kakkar is ruining my childhood fav singer falguni songs too, Kaha jaakar sar phodun main!😭😭 — Reshma (@_Reshma_Classy) September 18, 2022

Image Credits– India Today

The soulful voice of Pathak was replaced by Kakkar and starred Divya Khosla Kumar. The music video further does not compare to the innocent and beautiful video of the original, starring Riya Sen and Pathak.

4. Kaanta Laga

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Yo Yo Honey Singh released a remix of the song Kanta Laga. It received major criticism and trolling for not improving but reducing the quality of the original.

Image credits- India

5. Chamma Chamma

The 1998 movie China Gate gave us one of the most popular songs to date, Chamma Chamma, starring Urmila Matondkar. The new rendition, for a movie called Fraud Saiyyan, stars Eli Avram.

Image Credits- TOI

However, it lacks the charm and simplicity of the original. The soulful vocals of Alka Yagnik are replaced by Neha Kakkar and a team of musicians. The new song is a club staple while the old is a dance classic.

6. Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12

The movie and album that should have been left in the 90s is Judwaa 2. The story of the movie and its antics do not age well in the 21st century. Originally picturized on Salman Khan, the original Tan Tana Tan was loved. However, the new Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 song fails to create its space.

Image Credits- Koimoi

While songs like Aankh Maarey (coincidentally sung by Kakkar), create their own impression. This fails to do so, the creators even refrained from altering problematic dance and lyrics. Although a low standard to meet, Varun Dhawan dances better than the original Salman Khan. The song is even filmed the same. Abhijeet and Poornima are replaced by Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar.

7. Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag

Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey grooved to the underwhelming recreated song Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. The original is played at weddings and parties even after years of its release, while the remake was forgotten after weeks.

Image Credits- Latestly

Everything – from choreography to picturization and costumes – is as generic as thousands of songs we’ve already seen. In fact, the song was remade twice. Once for Ginny Weds Sunny and simultaneously for Indoo Ki Jawaani. Kakkar lent her voice to the Ginny Weds Sunny version that failed to create a mark.

However, there are millions who enjoy these songs despite many criticisms.

Image credits- Tenor