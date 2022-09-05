What is it about reality shows that give us a glimpse into the lives of the uber-rich and famous? Well, not going to lie, they're fascinating AF!

I mean, don't we all low-key love the glam, glitz and drama that we get to witness on these shows?

So if you relate to this, then this list of reality shows about the rich and famous is for you! Here, read on:

1. Keeping Up with the Kardashians

At this point, who doesn't know about the Kardashians? They're one of the most influential and controversial celebrities today. From luxury cars to massive homes, most things they own are deemed trendsetting items!

Bling Empire is an American reality television series that came out on Netflix in 2021. It takes us through the lives of wealthy Asian and Asian American socialites. It's like Crazy Rich Asians, but in real life.

As we all know, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has been the talk of the town for its look into the glamorous lives of the celeb wives. From attending Le Bal to giving us a peep into their beauty procedures and secrets, it seems there's a lot that celebs do and we know nothing about.

4. Shahs of Sunset

The Shahs of Sunset aired in 2012, and followed a group of Persian Americans living in Beverly Hills. It gave the audience insight into the lives of wealthy Iranian-Americans living in the area.

5. Young, Famous & African

We saw Young, Famous & African come out in March 2022. The reality series follows a crew of famed and affluent African stars through their lives, travels and escapades in Johannesburg, South Africa.

6. The Real Housewives of Dubai

Similar to the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, The Real Housewives of Dubai focuses on the extremely luxurious lives of Dubai's richest women. And yes, the show is the twelfth installment of The Real Housewives franchise.

7. Styling Hollywood

Styling Hollywood follows the work of celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his husband, interior designer Adair Curtis, while they style the most famous Hollywood celebrities across the industry. So if you're into celeb fashion, then this may just be your kind of show.

8. Selling Sunset

Consider yourself a bit of a real-estate fanatic? Then we bet you'll love to binge on Selling Sunset, an American series that revolves around the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles.

How many of these have you watched?