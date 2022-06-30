With Laal Singh Chaddha being the talk of the town, Aamir Khan is busy promoting his upcoming movie. Months ahead of its August 2022 release, the makers of the film have launched one of its songs, Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi.



It was at this song launch that Aamir Khan opened up about his first heartbreak. During the media interaction, Aamir Khan shared how his first love was, in fact, a close friend of his. The woman in question did not know about his feelings.

Aamir said, "This was the time when I used to play tennis, she was also in the same club with me. One fine day, I found out that she left the country with her family. I was very heartbroken, and the tricky part is that she doesn’t know."



Aamir also revealed that the best thing to come out of this situation was "main bohot accha tennis player ban gaya" (Translation: I became really good at tennis). He also added, "Later, after some years, I played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion.”

Meanwhile, the song is winning hearts on the internet.



Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood cult classic, Forrest Gump. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mona Singh in lead roles. You can watch the song here.

