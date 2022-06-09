Being an actor comes with its fair share of pros and cons. The pros include enjoying what you do, being loved by people for what you do, and of course, a fat paycheck. While the cons include constant criticism, scrutiny, and being disliked for what you do.
Some fail to distinguish between the real and the reel. Hate is, then, targeted towards the actor and not the character. These nine actors bore the brunt when they received death threats for their roles.
1. Deepika Padukone
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat found itself embroiled in controversies right from the beginning. The filmmaker even had to change the initial name of the movie. But things turned super sour when Deepika Padukone (who plays the role of Padmavati in the movie) started getting death threats from the Karni Sena. The group threatened to cut off the actor's nose, burn her alive, and behead her.
2. Richa Chadha
The actor received death threats for her movie, Madam Chief Minister. The founder of Akhil Bhartiya Bhim Sena gave open threats to the actor and even issued to offer a reward to anyone who chopped Richa's tongue off.
3. Mallika Sherawat
The actor has often received threats and hates from the alleged upholders of our sanskaar. But things took a different route when the actor received death threats for her role in Dirty Politics. The actor, the filmmaker, and even her brother received threats.
4. Urvashi Rautela
The actor and model received death threats for her character in Hate Story 4. Apparently, Urvashi's character compares herself to Draupadi in the trailer of the movie which has caused quite a stir. The actor clarified by saying, "whatever my character says is not a reflection on my personal opinion or principles in life."
5. Sharad Kelkar
The actor received death threats for his role in The Family Man 2. A certain section of the audience was not happy with Sharad's role. The actor played an antagonistic role in the Amazon Prime Video show.
6. Vivek Oberoi
The actor played the lead role in the 2019 movie, PM Narendra Modi. It was reported how the actor received death threats for his role. So much so, that he was even provided security by the Mumbai Police.
7. Aamir Khan
Not for his role but for his show, Satyamev Jayate, Aamir Khan received massive hate and even death threats. The first season went on to become super hit. It was reported that the actor increased his security and bought a bomb and bulletproof car.
8. Darshan Kumar
The actor played a villainous role in The Family Man. As his character progressed, the viewers of the show started sending death threats to the actor. In an interview, the actor said, "I've been getting so much hatred. People think I'm from Pakistan".
9. Shagun Sharma
After all the death threats she received for her negative role in the show, Ishq Par Zor Nahi, the actor went ahead to say that now she is hesitant to take up negative roles again.
Looks like the lines between reel and real have blurred to a great extent.