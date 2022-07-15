Koffee With Karan Season 7 is here, and we're already obsessed. And with the second episode, we saw an unexpected friendship on the couch, with Sara and Janhvi. Beans were spilled and stories were shared, but it was exceptionally fun to watch. Which is a reminder of all the other memorable episodes, where female actor duos owned the Koffee couch, and how!

These women said it like it is, and still managed to make us laugh, literally. So much so, that Karan Johar was the one listening.

1. Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor

This season, we're finding more about Bollywood's unknown friendships, and it's quite a roll. With Sara and Janhvi on the Koffee couch, it got quite relatable. They talked about their exes, current crushes and life, in general. Basically everything that goes on in female friendships. And, it was honestly refreshing to see two female actors from the same generation not being pitched against each other.

2. Deepika Padukone & Sonam Kapoor

This is one of those episodes that not only created all the stir, but also managed to become a highlight in the show's history. It was bold, honest and a total revelation. From Deepika Padukone opening up about her past relationship to Sonam Kapoor unabashedly talking about her then-ongoing tiff with Shobhaa De, there was no holding back.

3. Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif

I never imagined laughing with tears in my eyes, while watching KWK, but this episode did it for me. It was like seeing celebrities in a whole new light. There were constant savage comebacks, and total madness, also, special mention to Arjun Kapoor. Whether it was Katrina trying to re-structure the sets, or Anushka Sharma's zoning out, everything was too real for Bollywood. We deserve a part-2.

4. Priyanka Chopra & Kareena Kapoor Khan

This was an unexpectedly fun episode, specifically when PC and Bebo have always been seen as rivals. But, it was different this time, and even they agreed. We saw the highlights of their previous appearances and how far they've come as two established actors who work in the same industry. Of course, the wedding 'gupp' was definitely what we were interested in, which we did end up getting.

5. Nargis Fakhri and Freida Pinto

We definitely know very little about our favourite actors and this episode was proof of it. We quite literally saw a whole another side of the two actors, which ended up in a hilarious episode. They also spoke about their personal lives and professional struggles, and were truly themselves.

6. Alia Bhatt & Parineeti Chopra

The filmy ones were keeping tabs on the 'conjecture' of a competition between them, which they accepted and how. As two female actors who had just started out, they talked about the healthy competitive spirit that drives them, and of course some tea from the then-new lot of actors. Oh, and there was the 'manifestation' which is now like a key moment from Koffee With Karan.

7. Vidya Balan & Rani Mukherjee

As KJo likes to say, this episode was full of fire. And for people who were not already fans of the two actors, definitely ended up joining the club after watching it. Not only was the rapid fire full of tease, there were some very honest moments, which were equally funny. Nothing can top the confidence and sass that Vidya Balan has, and her one-liners said it all.

8. Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt

From talking about the 'elephant in the room' to bonding on fries, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were a little too relatable than we had imagined. It was also new and kind of happy to witness two female actors who are doing powerful films, talk about their journey. Of course, the 'lines that had crossed' were addressed, but in all honesty and kindness.

Girl power it is!

