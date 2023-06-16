Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush hit the theatres today and the film is receiving a thunderous response. Based on Ramayana, the film has always been under the radar for its VFX. Now, that the film has been released in theatres, turns out people are still not happy with the VFX.
People who have watched the film took to social media to express their disappointment. Their disappointment seems valid because it has been reported that the director, Om Raut, made the film on a budget of more than ₹700 crores. It was also disappointing for fans because the makers had decided to postpone the release and rework the VFX of Adipurush. People trolled the VFX and even questioned the makers as to why they could not take audience feedback seriously.
Many took to social media and claimed that Ra. One released almost 12 years ago did a better job with the VFX than Adipurush. Pulling off a Ra. One in 2011 when Indian creators were still testing the things they could do with VFX is phenomenal and ground-breaking.
Here’s what people had to say.
We can, surely, produce films with better VFX.
