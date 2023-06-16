Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush hit the theatres today and the film is receiving a thunderous response. Based on Ramayana, the film has always been under the radar for its VFX. Now, that the film has been released in theatres, turns out people are still not happy with the VFX.

People who have watched the film took to social media to express their disappointment. Their disappointment seems valid because it has been reported that the director, Om Raut, made the film on a budget of more than ₹700 crores. It was also disappointing for fans because the makers had decided to postpone the release and rework the VFX of Adipurush. People trolled the VFX and even questioned the makers as to why they could not take audience feedback seriously.

Many took to social media and claimed that Ra. One released almost 12 years ago did a better job with the VFX than Adipurush. Pulling off a Ra. One in 2011 when Indian creators were still testing the things they could do with VFX is phenomenal and ground-breaking.

Here’s what people had to say.

Still this is the Best use of VFX in indian cinema. #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/wc6wIqLvtd — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 16, 2023

Indians deserve VFX like #Adipurush only for disrespecting the GREATEST VFX MOVIE OF Indian cinema, Ra one in 2011. pic.twitter.com/UXUeAIPO8E — Vedant. (@holdandbold) June 16, 2023

VFX of Ra One still unbeatable in Indian industry

U can’t change my mind

Always ahead of time king @iamsrk ❤️ pic.twitter.com/12qLhElQdL — ⚽️Raees Happu⚽️ (@Hasta_Ia_Vista) September 11, 2022

Gotta agree with SRK fans here. Ra One was a pretty good entertaining movie Great VFX as well https://t.co/qe6hO26oAL — Schope (@LoyalistLelouch) June 16, 2023

BJP IT Cells are crying after #Adipurush is being trolled for VFX. 600cr is not enough, Hollywood spends 3000cr. While their Father #ShahRukhKhan made RaOne with 100cr in 2011.



Hello @omraut, Go and Touch @iamsrk’s feet, and apologies. pic.twitter.com/XGxBNGsjnR — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) June 16, 2023

After seeing #AdipurushReview 💀



One thing is sure that #RaOne came out so long ago with a 1000times better VFX than 600cr Adipurush. Imagine what @iamsrk & @vfx_redchillies would have offered you with same budget as Adipurush.

Bow down to King SRK❤️ pic.twitter.com/mp0z0BYIl8 — Megha💫 (@ItSMeghaRK) June 16, 2023

Respect for @iamsrk increases every time when we shitty Vfx Like #Adipurush . pic.twitter.com/Py2Cq069sM — Thug 🚬ᴶᴬᵂᴬᴺ (@CULT_SRK) June 16, 2023

Ra-one which was made 1/4 th of the budget of adipurush 12yrs ago still has better vfx than adipurush mediocre crap movie pic.twitter.com/nwFrx9Yt5l — Aman (@Amantherant) June 16, 2023

Back in 2011,The quality of vfx Srk gave in #Raone is not everyone's cup of tea even if it costed 600cr.

Huge disappointment from #Adipurush

Raone 2 should be made to let the people know what is vfx,its really necessary for the indian cinema. pic.twitter.com/vQShCvBbID — Askar Khan (@iamaskaarkhan) June 16, 2023

After watching all the clips of Adipurush, my respect for this man has increased manifold. Back then no one gave importance to this masterpiece but today people must be realizing how brilliant was the VFX in Ra One in 2011.#Adipurush #AdipurushOnJune16 #OmRaut #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/VP1fuWq5V9 — 🅹🅰🆆🅰🅽 🇮🇳 (@srkzlegend) June 16, 2023

We can, surely, produce films with better VFX.

Also Read: Adipurush, & 6 Other Films That Prove Bollywood Hasn’t Really Come That Far In Matters Of VFX