Wes Anderson movies are known for their unique and whimsical aesthetics. His films are easily recognizable for their distinctive visual and narrative style.

The symmetrical framing, use of vibrant colours, quirky characters, vintage and retro motifs, the mix of classic and contemporary music, and the storytelling through voiceover narrations, all scream Wes Anderson.

Now, what if we put one of the most famous movie franchise characters, say Harry Potter, and portray them as if they were Wes Anderson characters?

Well, an AI artist with the name of Panorama Channel on Instagram, reimagined Harry Potter if it was directed by Wes Anderson. Twitter user Lorenzo Green shared them, have a look!

Ok, these are stunning!



If Wes Anderson made the Harry Potter series. 🪄✨



(made by PanoramaChannel on IG using AI)



1. Harry Potter: pic.twitter.com/AVV7zrAY2x — Lorenzo Green 〰️ (@mrgreen) April 20, 2023

HBO needs to make this series happen: pic.twitter.com/el5GIk6bCf — Lorenzo Green 〰️ (@mrgreen) April 20, 2023

While some loved these images, others were of the opinion that AI can never really capture the real essence of Wes Anderson’s art.

These are epic! — MadMonke.sol (@MadMonkeSol) April 20, 2023

This do indeed look like wes Anderson shot https://t.co/EYqYax1R1X — Lexi🕷 (@purpleg0re) April 24, 2023

The most mind blowing thing I've on the internet today!!! — prashanth verman (@uncapedvigilant) April 20, 2023

Wow this is a great series! Keep re-imagining iconic worlds in different styles! ✨ — pixelfaze (@Jb07202) April 20, 2023

These are dope!! — 21M (@TheCryptoIQ) April 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT techbros are the way they are because they see art no deeper than its aesthetic.



No meaning. No message. Just aesthetic. https://t.co/eLHTQYiI83 — TERFs aren't women (@Saeko_Cut) April 25, 2023

People enthusiastically sharing these ham-fisted attempts by AI to capture a specific human’s aesthetic are telling on themselves so hard. Like, you’re somehow so desperate to believe that creativity is just an algorithm that you’ll share literal garbage and call it “stunning.” https://t.co/K0Jr8rFBfo — Darcy James Argue 🇺🇦 (@darcyjamesargue) April 25, 2023

I'm begging you AI bros to please watch at least one Wes Anderson movie before embarrassing yourselves like this https://t.co/Ib76VQ0VMJ — tin the stampede 🇨🇴 (@tintinaftersun) April 25, 2023

These look totally wrong, in part because Anderson’s aesthetic is hand-made and bespoke, two qualities that AI can’t really duplicate. https://t.co/sW4gImYSaf — Isaac Butler (he/him) (@parabasis) April 24, 2023

Wes Anderson isn’t just bright colours and actors standing in the middle of the shot. https://t.co/Bt9Oz7h1BM — Space Cowboy (@RicardoLukey) April 25, 2023

Could at least put some information about Harry Potter in the background, just placing Harry in the middle of the shot with a specific color pallete doesn't make it a Wes Anderson film https://t.co/4yVx8LJ9et — Chris (@Kino_Spirxl) April 25, 2023

Work of art or art-less work, what do you think?