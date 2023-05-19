Cannes Film Festival is one of the biggest global events the world gets to witness every year. This year, the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival is taking place and like always, celebrities who are attending are showing up in the most fascinating outfits. But currently, Aishwarya Rai’s most recent outfit for the event is taking center stage on social media. And the internet likes to find humour in most pop-culture moments, so here we are, memes have entered the chat and you won’t be able to stop chuckling.

Aishwarya Rai wore a silver hooded gown by Sophie Couture and while some may have found the celeb’s outfit interesting, many were perplexed by it. It’s nothing but memes from here onwards folks.

Garmi mein kambal, bad idea. — Wingo (CSK) (@india_wing) May 18, 2023

She did this for the memes. Aishwarya Rai in Sophie Couture #CannesFilmFestival2023 pic.twitter.com/MZKghH0j1r — H 💎 (@chaoswintour) May 18, 2023

Only Aishwarya Rai can look like a walking tinsel disco ball but still blind us with her beauty 😮‍💨#AishwaryaRaiBachchan𓃵 #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/yJu6spVd4Q — Gowthamy (@__Gowthamy) May 18, 2023

When the foil falls short and the aloo roll just lies there#CannesFilmFestival2023 https://t.co/JqBncC28zJ — Etti Bali (@TheBalinian) May 18, 2023

Why is Aishwarya Rai dressed like a mermaid preserved in silver foil? pic.twitter.com/os6jQyiMiF — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) May 18, 2023

Then there were others who were all for her, and for her particularly intriguing outfit at the film festival.

She KNOWS how to work BIG Red Carpets and Unique Designs.



MAN… The confidence she carries, is just Amazing. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan



CANNES QUEEN AISHWARYA pic.twitter.com/UNrlAxVzZk — AishBey (@RaiStatistics) May 18, 2023

Dresses come and go, but Aish remains iconic.