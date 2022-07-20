Aishwarya Rai Bachchan really does not put up with nonsense. She has, time and again, shut down interviewers and journalists who tend to cross the line and ask her creepy questions. We found a snippet of her old interview on Reddit where she shuts down an interviewer who asks her an uncomfortable question.



The male interviewer asks her if she would explore nudity and graphic scenes on screen in her films. Very gracefully, Aishwarya answers, "I've never, ever, explored and am not interested in exploring nudity on celluloid." The interviewer does not budge and still tries to extract an answer from the former Miss World. Much to Aishwarya's annoyance. That is when she decides to give it back to him. She says,



I feel I'm talking to my gynae. I mean, who am I talking to? You're a journalist, brother, stick to that.



We dug deeper and found out that this interview was conducted during Aishwarya's appearance at the Cannes International Film Festival in 2009. This was the year when she starred in the Hollywood film, The Pink Panther 2 as Sonia Solandres.



This was, also, just two years after she married Abhishek Bachchan.

Leave it only to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to shut down sexist questions in a classy way! You can watch the snippet here.

