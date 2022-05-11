At some point, all of us have said things that were not verified, and while that is forgivable, one shouldn't take things too far - especially if they are a celebrity who is in a position of influencing people's minds. The celebs below did not get this memo.

1. Ajay Devgn's comment and Kangana Ranaut's reiteration that Hindi is our "national language".

Today within the country we are using English as the link to communicate. Should that be the link, or should Hindi or Sanskrit be that link, or Tamil? We have to take that call. So, keeping all these things in mind, a decisive call should be taken. As of now, Hindi is the national language according to the Constitution.

- Kangana Ranaut

For the 100th time, our constitution does not have a "national language", only "official languages" - English and Hindi. The confidence with which they claim otherwise is concerning, but so is almost everything Kangana says.

2. Here is John Abraham's bizarre explanation of why heart attacks happen - something to do with Triglycerides that travel with the blood as bubbles.

Fun fact, Triglycerides are not bubbles, they are a type of excess fat.

Why do Bollywood people feel this urge to display their stupidity in every matter? Trust me, if this guy writes a book on heart health, our Indian public will make it a bestseller. pic.twitter.com/zQkEX22ibz — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) December 8, 2021

3. When Shilpa Shetty said that George Orwell's Animal Farm should be taught in schools because it will teach students to care for animals.

No, the book will teach children how to fight against authoritarianism because that is what it is about. Given the fact that the authorities won't even allow them to read Faiz's poetry, including Animal Farm in the course seems unlikely.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Shilpa Shetty.



I want to read the version of Animal Farm that she did. pic.twitter.com/CzhNbFa5Bl — Jonathan Gouveia (@justjonathan90) November 28, 2016

4. During the early days of the pandemic, PM Modi had asked people to step out on their balconies to cling utensils. The move was criticised by many, and many ran to support him with fake claims. One of these people was Amitabh Bachchan, who bought the Amavasya logic and made a tweet about it.

The 'logic' was that because it was a new moon night, there will be bacteria in the air and banging utensils will kill them off, leading to better health. Amitabh Bachchan deleted his tweet after he was called out for it.

5. Twitter had to take down a video shared by Rajinikanth that claimed that coronavirus can stay on a surface for 14 days, maximum, and imposing a 14-day-curfew will break its chain.

Sir, no!

6. You'd expect Kiran Bedi to have more sense of responsibility than sharing a WhatsApp forward which claimed that a bunch of eggs hatched after they were thrown out due to covid scare - but alas!

7. When Ayushmann Khurrana said that a scoop of protein powder takes 3 years to digest. This is obviously factually incorrect.

Come on, Ayushmann.

8. And similar dietary advice came from Varun Dhawan who claimed that a brand of protein powder can provide 25 grams of protein with 0 calories.

That is simply not possible.

Goodness, just Google, please.