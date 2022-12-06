Akshay Kumar is all set to drop yet another period drama with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. He has begun the shooting of the movie where he would be playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He dropped the first look today on Instagram.
His fans enjoyed the teaser, but there was just one teeny-tiny problem – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ruled from 1674 to 1680, but Akshay Kumar’s movie has a chandelier full of lightbulbs – something Thomas Edison invented in 1880, roughly 200 years later! And Twitter didn’t shy from pointing this out.
Here’s what people had to say about it.
