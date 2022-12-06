Akshay Kumar is all set to drop yet another period drama with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. He has begun the shooting of the movie where he would be playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He dropped the first look today on Instagram.

His fans enjoyed the teaser, but there was just one teeny-tiny problem – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ruled from 1674 to 1680, but Akshay Kumar’s movie has a chandelier full of lightbulbs – something Thomas Edison invented in 1880, roughly 200 years later! And Twitter didn’t shy from pointing this out.

Shivaji Maharaj ruled from 1674 to 1680.



Thomas Edison invented light bulb in 1880.



This is Akshay Kumar playing Shivaji. pic.twitter.com/C2O93cTsz3 — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) December 6, 2022

Here’s what people had to say about it.

This one is constantly ruining everything! — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) December 6, 2022

"twinkle twinkle little stars" hai wo not bulbs. — Narundar (@NarundarM) December 6, 2022

Also no can blame it on bollywood..

Bcoz its Marathi film… 😅 — Shubham (@Logicalguy007) December 6, 2022

Thank god bhai was not in the film. Or else you'd see bikes also — Rahul Kumar (@Rahul_kumar005) December 6, 2022

Those are illuminated mangoes. — Kajol Srinivasan – Ticked off Peasant (@LOLrakshak) December 6, 2022

Whatsapp wali audience hai.. pic.twitter.com/Fuu0OOUHZW — Vini Kohli (@vinikkohli) December 6, 2022

ruining every historic figure — Oogwgay (@lazypanda1421) December 6, 2022

He’s stated quite matter-of-factly on KwK that he’ll do anything for money. He’d escape by helicopter from Afzal Khan’s death grip if the director tells him to — ʞuoW ǝɥ⊥ ♝ LIBERTY ISN'T PERSONAL (@UnusualMonk) December 6, 2022

But what they never taught us in history class…. pic.twitter.com/6a9I6IoQyR — Rahul Mukherji (@RahulMukherji5) December 6, 2022

That's what the western propaganda wants you to believe. The bulb was invented in Tungistan by Ballabeshwar 300 years before Edison copied his formula. — Ravi Vyas (@ravyas75) December 6, 2022

May be there is a time-travel angle we don't yet know about. 🤔 — Vishal (@vishalwinks) December 6, 2022

This champu should stop playing these honourable roles https://t.co/lIcrdEBd42 — Jule (@punitthakur10) December 6, 2022

This guy is an absolute joke, very low effort and his recent films are borderline pathetic https://t.co/UHjkMnBRsx — manan (@68manann) December 6, 2022

40 se 50 din me film bhi to khatam karni h https://t.co/di87boDfGc — ANKIT KUMAR GUPTA (@ANKITKU65011299) December 6, 2022

