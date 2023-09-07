Akshay Kumar recently revealed the motion poster of his upcoming film, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Initially, the film was titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue. The makers made changes to the title of the film amidst speculations about India being renamed to Bharat in the Parliament.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, Mission Raniganj is inspired by the life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued the miners who were stuck in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal. Take a look at the motion poster here.

Akshay Kumar wrote, “In 1989, one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!”

The poster opens with the words “350 feet deep” and the visual of a coal mine. It moves on to a shot of miners screaming for help. Finally, we see Akshay Kumar the “brave heart” with his back towards the camera and then he faces the camera trying to take stock of the situation.

The change in the name of the film comes after speculations that the government might change the name of the country during the Parliament’s upcoming session surfaced online. While not much is known about this, it has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition and the citizens alike.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is set to hit cinemas on October 6.