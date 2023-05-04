Communal harmony is the need of the hour for all of us out there. Given all the communal disturbances or riots that often take place in our nation in recent times, it is in fact a great challenge to conquer. However, there have been instances where we as a society have promoted communal harmony in all its glory. Remember when a Kerala mosque hosted a Hindu wedding back in 2020?

Source: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan/Twitter

A video of the 2020 wedding has crawled back onto the Internet and legendary music composer, singer AR Rahman has reacted to it.

Source: Hindustan Times

Rahman took to Twitter to hail the clip showing a Hindu priest solemnising the marriage of a Hindu couple, Asha and Sharath, at The Cheravally Muslim Jamat Mosque in Kerala. “Bravo…love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing,” the Oscar-winning composer tweeted.

Going by the video in discussion, it was originally reported by The News Minute.

Here’s the tweet:

Bravo 🙌🏽 love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/X9xYVMxyiF — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 4, 2023

Twitterati are divided over his reaction.

Many netizens praised the video and Rahman.

My hero never disappoints.

Oscar acceptance speech, this, many more, even the Rockstar moment from yesterday !!! ❤️ https://t.co/vCLlm6rLLY — ~Harish~ (@fluidopinions) May 4, 2023

# Unity of India …… https://t.co/humlStifsT — waheed shaik (@vaheedbasha) May 4, 2023

Salute for unconditional love spread over Kerala and wish over this nation and world too… https://t.co/MbUayLwUD5 — kart shanm (@Sankarikeyan) May 4, 2023

Super proud! Way to go,Kerala! Wooohoo 😁 https://t.co/VGAdhEYL0F — Anne Abbot (@Anne_Abbot003) May 4, 2023

Our reply to the propaganda films https://t.co/cRlBl5AAXX — Sanjay C Sathyan (@sanjaysathyan) May 4, 2023

An excellent reply to the 'Kerala Story' https://t.co/XGrQPADDqs — Anil Constantine (@AnilConstantine) May 4, 2023

A section of Twitter users are trolling the composer.

They let kufr rituals happen in a mosque and this Sufi is celebrating it 🤦 https://t.co/8932x0fHKj — ⭐💙⭐ (@Hazarddicted) May 4, 2023

Says a guy who changed his religion just to marry a muslim girl…

Secularism ka naya CEO,if he believed soo much in Humanity he would've remained atheist but the problem is Muslim girl can't marry a Kafir(Hindu) or Atheist according to Holy Quran'..



Woah-oh-oh… https://t.co/ZTzoGcxcSN — Adi (ExMuslim Movement Link In Bio) (@Ablaze_creviti) May 4, 2023

Man changed his religion and started hating Hinduism and Hindi and talking about love and healing. https://t.co/fcHu4L3PZB — priest ࿗ (@AdhiyajnaPhy) May 4, 2023

Bro you changed your religion to get married 😂😂

Why didn't they show humanity towards you? https://t.co/aCTlUfC8P1 — Manchester United Marathi (@MarathiMUFC) May 4, 2023

Here is a converted islamist who openly admitted he wants his children to be muslims saying he has love for humanity.

All is fakery.

His allegiance and any Islamist's allegiance is towards his religion spreading and not to anything else.

Love humanity all front end. https://t.co/EyHYTGZbL4 — kov (@Feelikegod) May 4, 2023

This comes amid the ongoing controversy of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s production, The Kerala Story, the movie which is set to release on May 5.

Source: Book My Show

The plot of the upcoming film is centred around forced religious conversion. The film had allegedly portrayed itself as a ‘true story’.