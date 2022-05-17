Zoya Akhtar's The Archies became one of the most-awaited upcoming releases - and also one of the most controversial - minutes after its trailer dropped on May 14.

This was thanks to the presence of many actors who have family connections to the Hindi film industry. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is making a debut with the movie, and so is Sridevi's daughter Khushi. Meanwhile, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will be playing Archie himself.

However, the cast includes another name that has been garnering a lot of attention. It's that of Aditi Dot, who goes just by the name Dot as an artist.

That's also the name she is famous by, among her fans - of which there are many. Dot is a musician who keeps posting her work on YouTube and Instagram, and it's very good.

Over the years, she has managed to create a very niche fan base, which has been worried that she will now become 'mainstream'.

To the point, that Dot had to address the concern in her stories.

I have no hot take on The Archies trailer I'm just very excited that Dot. is finally going to be famous. — Asmita Bakshi (@asmitabee) May 14, 2022

Okay so that Zoya Akhtar's Archies has Dot whose voice I have been in love with for years pic.twitter.com/KQCe5Dtldp — Pri_C. Summer hate account (@ShhMainHoon) May 14, 2022

Willing to watch this Archies jingbang only for Dot (and if she sings I’ll cry). — Tanu D (@TDogra) May 15, 2022

Excited for Suhana's debut but I'm also rooting for Dot. 😀 #Archies — Saty (@KKR2k22) May 15, 2022

This is the best take actually, I am very happy, even if it took longer than it should have. https://t.co/ODZpfFoFyG — 🤷🏽‍♀️anna🏳️‍🌈 (@annaverbee) May 14, 2022

Dot's song Asymmetrical from 2017 got her a lot of recognition, as did Khamotion from 2021.

She is the daughter of Amit Saigal, the late rock musician who is widely known for starting India's first rock magazine Rock Street Journal.

Dot has grown up around music and to be fair, is an established artist in her own right already. Now, let us go and listen to some more of her very addictive tunes.

Such a powerhouse of talent.