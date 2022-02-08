Anyone who has seen Rocket Boys wouldn’t have missed Arjun Radhakrishnan as APJ Abdul Kalam — firstly, for the larger-than-life character he plays and the matchless portrayal by the actor.

The period-drama delves into the lives and achievements of Indian scientists Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. After Danish Akhtar introduces us to young Kalam, Radhakrishnan takes on as the aerospace scientist.

Arjun Radhakrishnan left engineering and went on to pursue B.Sc (Statistics) from Fergusson College, Pune. Later, he landed a job at KPMG but decided to quit after two years. And much like many other actors, he reached Mumbai to follow his dream of acting on the big screen. The Pune-bred featured in FTII student films alongside theatre gigs before landing his maiden project in 2017, Sandeep Mohan’s Shreelancer.

The film captures the lives of freelancers in today’s time. Radhakrishnan features as the lead, who hasn’t travelled beyond his hometown, and has a change of perspective towards life after a trip to a college friend's wedding.

Thereafter, the 35-year-old actor featured in the Rohit Mittal directorial thriller. Popcity. Radhakrishnan played the role of Gulshan Kumar, a gun for hire who aims to be the number one hitman in the city.

Apart from that, the actor also featured in cinematic projects such as The Weather Report, Fever, A White Feather, and Shut Up, which gained him more recognition.

The actor's claim to fame came only recently with the Sony Liv web-series Rocket Boys starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. And he managed to grab the attention of the viewers even in a brief screen-time. However, as per the ending note of the show, we might see more of the actor in the follow-up season.

There is no looking back for this immensely talented actor from here on. Arjun Radhakrishnan has finally made it to the big-screen with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund. The film is based on the life of NGO Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse, who coaches a football team of slum-dwellers.

Although we didn't get a glimpse of the actor in the teaser, his portrayal of Kalam assures us that we are in for a splendid performance, yet again.

Side note: After watching Rocket Boys, you have got to visit Arjun Radhakrishnan's Instagram page where he shows off his phenomenal photography skills.