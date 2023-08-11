Shah Rukh Khan always manages to get the internet talking whenever he hosts an #AskSRK session on Twitter. Ahead of the release of Jawan, the actor held an #AskSRK session for a few minutes and people swarmed to his Twitter with their questions. Needless to say, the session was full of SRK’s trademark wit, humour and charm.

Here are the 13 best responses from the session. Let’s take a look, shall we?

1. When someone asked SRK how much he pays for electricity.

Humare ghar me pyaar ka noor phaila hua hai. Ussi se Roshini hoti hai….bill nahi aata. #Jawan https://t.co/WFEUKIZKrb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

2. When he admitted that he’s shy when it comes to romantic films.

Comedy is always difficult…then romance I think at least for me because I am very shy. #Jawan https://t.co/MgbxhMenzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

3. He also revealed his favourite song from Jawan.

My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled. #Jawan https://t.co/QfUuiE9RNO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

4. He talked about Chak De India where he gave one of his finest performances.

I remember how lovely the girls were. Aditya and Jaydeep and Sumit were so helpful to make this really beautiful film. One of my all time happy place…. https://t.co/ILFaqftN7d — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

5. No #AskSRK session is complete without his trademark humour.

Theek hai bhai tum ussi ki sun lo. Kisi aur se picture ki kahani sun lena….puchna agli dekhengi kya…uska naam Dunki hai….ya phir tum Dunki bhi lagte ho??! #Jawan https://t.co/BIJeNsVSxE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

6. This answer is just one of the reasons we love SRK.

Pehla sabak yeh ‘patana patana ‘ mat bolo accha nahi lagta. #Jawan https://t.co/tdXwkJC6Ue — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

7. When he gave a teeny tiny spoiler from Jawan.

The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan https://t.co/Bd2HySxhZF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

8. Leave it to SRK to answer questions like this with class.

Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha. #Jawan https://t.co/Vhrfm6Cky3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

9. When he was asked about his fans from South India.

I hope I can make some place in their hearts with #Jawan https://t.co/OJq4gM2yCe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

10. Just SRK hyping up Vijay Sethupathi.

@VijaySethuOffl he is such an amazing person and actor. Really want everyone to see his subtle nuances and histrionics in the film. Too good. #Jawan https://t.co/Qbx5MQuqF9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

11. Apparently, SRK is all set to watch Rajnikanth’s Jailer.

Of course I love Rajni sir….Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too. #Jawan https://t.co/cKaqMlR8c4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

12. When he revealed how long it took for them to finish Jawan.

Took a little longer than should have. Poor @Atlee_dir has become less Jawan ha ha. But as they say Rome was not….etc etc. #Jawan https://t.co/Ge19Uficte — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

13. Someone also asked SRK about Nayanthara.

Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Ha ha. #Jawan https://t.co/A9dujnaFCW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

These answers make us yearn for another #AskSRK session.

