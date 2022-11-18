Some of us fear losing our belongings in auto rickshaw and cab rides more than getting lost in a new city. That is why this tale of a Bengaluru auto-driver tracking down his customer to give her her AirPods back is so endearing!

Credit: The Guardian

In a tweet, Shidika talked about leaving her AirPods in an auto, and her auto-driver making the effort of finding her and returning them by dropping them off at her place of work. How sweet is this?

Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security. Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner's name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me. @peakbengaluru — Shidika Ubr (@shidika_ubr) November 15, 2022 Credit: Twitter

And, here’s how people responded to this kind gesture. Many people applauded the the tech smarts the auto driver applied to help Shidika out. But also, what an iconic #peakbengaluru moment was this?

Auto drivers are more tech enthusiasts then engineers or what ?? ( Especially in Bangalore) 😂 — Dibyadyoti Sarkar (@dibyadyoti_) November 15, 2022 Credit: Twitter

this is more DD than what VCs did for FTX — Andrew Patel (@Harrysa89025353) November 15, 2022 Credit: Twitter

This rickshaw wala had more street smartness n sense than most MBAs who would be working in that we work — Pc (@chitkarapuneet) November 15, 2022 Credit: Twitter

They're podmates now — Nightwing (@staditya97) November 15, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Very true ,I have experienced it when I was unable to pay him digitally.The auto driver told me to to first close all the apps and then try which was true 😔 — Geeta Kulkarni (@ggk_dom) November 15, 2022 Credit: Twitter

A similar thing happened wth me and my colleagues ystrdy. We left our bag with a high cost electronic device in the auto.this was a normal auto but the auto person came back and waited near the office till one of us came out to give us the bag.🙏 — Parthasarathy (@partha1313) November 15, 2022 Credit: Twitter

This has happened to me multiple times in Bangalore, especially with Auto drivers! — Chaitra Chidanand (@CChid108) November 15, 2022 Credit: Twitter

not to mention WeWork 😅 — ra_hul (@raaauhl) November 15, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Auto drivers in Bangalore are real OGs. This is not the first story of this kind that I’ve heard. No wonder why Bangalore is the perfect destination for entrepreneurs — Yogesh Shukla (@yogesh_shukla14) November 15, 2022 Credit: Twitter

First of all he had to be a good person to do something like this out of the way and second of all he had to be smart to figure out which customer lost it – Bhai hats off! 👍🏻 — yasr (@yasraliii) November 15, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Bangalore the "Tech city of India" — Anti Woke (@pp2786) November 15, 2022 Credit: Twitter

A techy auto driver 🤘 — Jagadeesh Radhakrishnan (@jagradients) November 15, 2022 Credit: Twitter

We need more people like this in the world — quanta (@aimbotterquanta) November 15, 2022 Credit: Twitter

May we all be met with kindness like this.