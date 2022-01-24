What is Bollywood without its music? Probably nothing, I say. We know every song in each movie, and which ones were sung by our favourite Bollywood singers. But I have always been curious how much do they charge for it. Well, I did the work for all of you, so thank me later.

1. Badshah

Badshah is one of the most popular singers and rappers in Bollywood. The icon is known to keep spinning chartbusters like Jugnu, Kar Gayi Chull, Paani Paani and so many more. Due to his popularity, reports suggest he charges approximately Rs 20 Lakh per song.

2. Neha Kakkar

One of the biggest female singers of Bollywood currently, Neha Kakkar is known for churning out dance-worthy songs like Aankh Marey. The singer reportedly charges around Rs 15 Lakh for each song.

3. Arijit Singh

Everyone loves Arijit Singh's music and that's a fact. I'll take no questions, thank you. The Tum Hi Ho singer is known for his heartwrenching romantic songs. Reports suggest he charges around Rs 15 Lakh per song.

4. Shreya Ghoshal

How can you not fall in love with Shreya Ghoshal's melodious voice? Her Mere Dholna is a classic, in my opinion. The singer reportedly charges approximately Rs 20-25 Lakh for each song.

5. Guru Randhawa

The Punjabi singer, Guru Randhawa sure knows how to make people dance to the beat of his songs. Alexa, play Morni Banke for dancing. The singer reportedly charges around Rs 15 Lakh for every song.

6. Mika Singh

I have been a fan of Mika Singh's music since his Sawan Mei Lag Gayi Aag days. You can always make out when it's a Mika song. The singer reportedly earns around Rs 13 Lakh per song.

7. Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan continues to be one of the most loved singers in Bollywood. She is known for her robust voice and versatility with songs like Kamli and Kaise Paheli Zindagani. The singer reportedly charges somewhere between Rs 10-15 lakh for each song.

8. Sonu Nigam

Oh man, Sonu Nigam's songs were a perfect fit for SRK's movies. His Kal Ho Na Ho is still *chef's kiss*. In the same movie, he sang Maahi Ve which is proof that he can sing anything you throw at him. Sonu Nigam reportedly charges Rs 10-15 Lakh per song.

9. Mohit Chauhan

Sometimes, all one needs in life is a Mohit Chauhan song. The Tum Se Hi singer makes our hearts melt every time, thanks to his glorious voice. The Dooba Dooba music icon charges Rs 8-10 lakh per song.

10. Neeti Mohan

Neeti Mohan's Nainowale Ne showed that she is here to say. Kithe Reh Gaya is still on my wedding playlist and I love listening to it. The singer charges around Rs 5-6 Lakh per song.

Now I am in the mood to listen to all their songs. BRB.