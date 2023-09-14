Excel Entertainment’s Bambai Meri Jaan has been released now and it showcases how the underworld looked like back in the 1960s.
Based on S. Hussain Zaidi’s Dongri To Dubai: Six Decades Of The Mumbai Mafia, the crime-thriller revolves around an honest officer’s journey as he tries to protect his loved ones.
Here’s a quick look at what the audience thought of the movie, have a quick read before streaming it:
Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, the show includes an ensemble cast of Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur, to name a few.
