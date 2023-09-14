Excel Entertainment’s Bambai Meri Jaan has been released now and it showcases how the underworld looked like back in the 1960s.

Based on S. Hussain Zaidi’s Dongri To Dubai: Six Decades Of The Mumbai Mafia, the crime-thriller revolves around an honest officer’s journey as he tries to protect his loved ones.

Here’s a quick look at what the audience thought of the movie, have a quick read before streaming it:

3 episodes down, and it's been the kay kay menon show so far, and the rise of dawood ibrahim is about to begin. #BambaiMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/sT712Fzb36 — αdil (@ixadilx) September 14, 2023

First episode done, gripping. Finally something watchable after Mirzapur & Panchayat on Primevideo ! Hopefully rest of episodes are as good as this #BambaiMeriJaan — একলা চলো রে (@randrumman) September 13, 2023

Binge watched #BambaiMeriJaan another well made gangster series!! Couple of episodes towards the end were a bit slow but overall the screenplay was quite gripping. 3.5/5 — Sunny Kesh (@Sunnykesh) September 14, 2023

#BambaiMeriJaan is a masterpiece when it comes to #acting, #direction & #cinematography. It requires your patience for a few episodes, but it is well worth the wait. It is easily one of the #top mafia series in recent times. @kaykaymenon02 and #AvinashTiwari nailed their roles. pic.twitter.com/6cek6b7CYy — Lohar (@Lohar_Yogee) September 14, 2023

#BambaiMeriJaan is a very amazing web series and all the actors have acted very well. I enjoyed watching this web series.#BambaiMeriJaanOnPrime #Bambai_Meri_Jaan #AmazonPrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/M36BOfZqem — Akash Upadhayay (Sanam) (@Akashupadhayay8) September 14, 2023

So, wipe off from memory each n every versatile character from Arohi to Vidhi portrayed by @Kritika_Kamra to watch her as Habiba & am in ep 4 of #BambaiMeriJaan Kudos and Thanks to the Team who thought & casted K. Follow 👇 pic.twitter.com/bYWl5bRmYA — ѕυтapa вanerjee (@Sutapa21) September 13, 2023

Nawab Shah is one under utilised guy in Bollywood & TV industry. Proper actor #BambaiMeriJaan — একলা চলো রে (@randrumman) September 13, 2023

Kay Kay Menon versatility 🥵🥵🙏 #BambaiMeriJaan — Kiran Kumar (@Untadhuntadhi) September 13, 2023

What production value Man. This got to be costliest OTT show ever been made, perhaps along with Ajay devgn Rudra #BambaiMeriJaan — একলা চলো রে (@randrumman) September 13, 2023

#BambaiMeriJaan Episode 1 = Kay Kay Menon Sir Acting Masterclass all the way!! 👌💥There’s a reason why he’s considered one of the best actors India has ever produced and he’s time and again proving it as always. Absolute legendary stuff. @kaykaymenon02 🙌🏻🤌🔥🔥@PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/wsYpoctlrJ — KayKayholics (@KayKayholics) September 13, 2023

This clip >>>> first 2 episodes of #BambaiMeriJaan

Habiba is 🔥💣 — !$π@ (@HighAsSky_) September 13, 2023

Manager approved my day off request to watch Bambai Meri Jaan. That's a win in my book! 😅 #BambaiMeriJaan — #अक्षरा प्रताप 🚩 #Team india (@MoviePratap) September 13, 2023

Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, the show includes an ensemble cast of Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur, to name a few.