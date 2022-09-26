While some people go to a concert to watch their favourite celebrities, a bunch of others attend it to have a great night and then, there are a few others who seek a flatmate in the middle of the concert.

We can agree that finding a comforting roommate can be a task but going all the way to a jam-packed concert to find one is just jugaad at its peak.

Shubh Khandelwal, a social media user, took to his account and tweeted a picture of a person who was seen holding a poster board, rising above the crowd, during a music concert, looking for a flatmate.

You know housing situation is bad in @peakbengaluru when this happens in a lucky ali concert pic.twitter.com/jyWjoyq62B — Shubh Khandelwal (@ShubhKD) September 25, 2022

The post has garnered 1680+ likes already and this is what netizens had to say:

It’s easier to find a life partner in Bangalore, but it’s so tough to actually find a house that you’d like to live in 🥹😅 — Chinmayee Bhamburkar 🐞 (@chinmayee_hp) September 25, 2022

aur jao blr 😁 — sia ²⁴ (@fcbsiaaaa) September 25, 2022

Unlucky Ali — Rakshit Baveja (@rakshitbaveja) September 25, 2022

What if someone with another banner saying "Looking for a flat" would have been there -> "Made in Bangalore". — Rohit (@imgrohit) September 25, 2022

Finding a flat is harder than finding a flatmate. — Vishwanath (@FrozenInRetro) September 25, 2022