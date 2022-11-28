As we all know, most metropolitan cities across the world are an ungodly kind of expensive. And that includes rent prices that are unimaginable. This is why this conversation with a potential tenant seems to have gone viral.
Screenshots of a chat were uploaded by Twitter user Priyansh Jain. Where he was asked to share his LinkedIn profile as well as which college he graduated from. To which, Jain replied by saying VIT Vellore. Unfortunately, that didn’t “fit” the profile they were looking for and when Priyansh asked why, he was told that an ideal profile is one where a person has a degree from an institute like IIT or IIM.
And netizens, of course, had hilarious responses to this demand. Some people deem finding an apartment for rent in Bengaluru as difficult as finding a job! But TBH, it is quite elitist to have such requirements from tenants.
This conversation even caught the attention of a Reddit community and here are the epic responses people had for the unrealistic nature of the landlord’s demands.
What a bizarre demand to have for tenants.