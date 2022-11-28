As we all know, most metropolitan cities across the world are an ungodly kind of expensive. And that includes rent prices that are unimaginable. This is why this conversation with a potential tenant seems to have gone viral.

Credit: Giphy

Screenshots of a chat were uploaded by Twitter user Priyansh Jain. Where he was asked to share his LinkedIn profile as well as which college he graduated from. To which, Jain replied by saying VIT Vellore. Unfortunately, that didn’t “fit” the profile they were looking for and when Priyansh asked why, he was told that an ideal profile is one where a person has a degree from an institute like IIT or IIM.

And netizens, of course, had hilarious responses to this demand. Some people deem finding an apartment for rent in Bengaluru as difficult as finding a job! But TBH, it is quite elitist to have such requirements from tenants.

Getting a job is tough but getting a flat in Bangalore is tougher🤣#bangalore — Ruchika Bhartiya (@RuchikaBhartiy1) November 27, 2022 Credit: Twitter

oh god,so landlords in bangalore are renting to only iim and iit graduates



And asking linkedin ids😂😂



Yen maadhtaidhira neevu? — Shubhangi Sharma (@Shubhan69498151) November 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

I can totally imagine people doing Problem solving and culture interviews next before selecting a tenant 😄…. This is next level elitism though by homeowners — Nikhil Jain (@nikhiljain35) November 25, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Getting a house in Bangalore is harder than getting an arranged marriage pic.twitter.com/IRE0pfJO89 — Varunram Ganesh (@varunramg) November 27, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Okay so now you need to be from IIT or IIM to rent a house in Bangalore? This country is going to shit and IIT's are the toilet. — Adithya (@__adithya___) November 27, 2022 Credit: Twitter

House hunting is crazy for singles in Bangalore. My report today mentioned that he had to flaunt his IIM Bangalore card to make the owner agree to rent but then the owner asked 4lakhs deposit to a new graduate who would be having a big student loan. This needs to change. https://t.co/IKpyj2qjRF — Nippon Dash (@nippondash) April 25, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Jitna rent hai bangalore me only IIT , IIMs can afford pic.twitter.com/VnFCfM0uqO — Nalla Naresh(Parody) (@Shaitaankajija) November 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

This conversation even caught the attention of a Reddit community and here are the epic responses people had for the unrealistic nature of the landlord’s demands.

What a bizarre demand to have for tenants.