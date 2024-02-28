Film posters can be generic AF, you know. An action film? Well, let’s take an image of a wounded hero to depict the obvious, then clutter it up by adding pictures of the love interest, prime antagonist, a romantic scene, and a good-looking picture of the hero, and there you go. You have the poster of Phool Aur Kaante.

A romantic comedy? Let’s take the most bizarre shot and make it the film poster because comedy is bizarre. Right? Now, ‘Tere Mere Beech Mein’ literally means something between you and me. So, we will take the lead heroine’s long braid and a flower that’ll be the SOMETHING between our two heroes, who’d be kissing if not the braid. I’m not even kidding, this is actually the poster for the film.

A Salman Khan film? See bhai has to outshine 100 other characters in the film. So, the poster will be just that.

Okay, I’ve made my point. Depth is hard to find in film posters, especially when not enough effort has been poured into making the film itself. But there’ve been exceptions. They say, ‘don’t judge the book by its cover’, but some excellent movie posters promised excellent films and man, they were right.

We’ve made a list of 16 of our favourite Bollywood movie posters of all time. They have depth, creativity, and well, something to offer instead of random shots of how good-looking the hero is.

1. Swades

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Mother India

3. Andhadhun

4. Udaan

5. Go Goa Gone

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Devdas

7. Lakshya

8. Aashiqui (1990)

9. Black

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Deewaar

11. Dev D

12. Haider

13. Guide

ADVERTISEMENT

14. Dil Se

15. Lipstick Under My Burkha

16. Awara

The attention to detail in these posters is phenomenal. Everything is a cryptic queue of the story, its nature, the message, and the mood of the film. This is exactly perhaps what film posters should be! Iconic in all respects.