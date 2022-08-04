It almost seems like we manifested too hard for a new episode of Koffee With Karan, that it dropped much before it does. And with the Khans on the couch, it was one sassy episode. Featuring the Laal Singh Chaddha cast, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, things got real and savage with tones of sweet every once in a while.

The fifth episode was a revelation, with Bebo channeling her inner Poo and Aamir being a total mood. And these are just some moments that prove the point.

1. When Aamir Khan was every introvert who likes sitting in corners at a party. The man's got a point.

2. When Kareena Kapoor Khan channeled her inner Poo.

3. When Aamir Khan talked about his family, and his dynamic with them.

4. When Kareena Kapoor Khan roasted Aamir for shooting one film in the same time Akshay Kumar starts and wraps multiple films.

5. When Aamir Khan got too real about his 'fashion statement'. Who wouldn't prefer comfy pajamas?

6. When Kareena Kapoor Khan ALSO roasted Karan Johar for his dressing sense.

7. When Aamir Khan zoned out and confused movie names. He's such a mood.

8. When Kareena talked about effortlessly keeping the modern family dynamic with Saif, Sara and Ibrahim.

9. When Aamir couldn't keep up with the millennial lingo. AND wanted to know the meaning right away, adorbs.

10. When Aamir didn't filter his opinion about K3G. Someone had a truth serum before the episode.

