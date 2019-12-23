In the last decade, the Hindi film industry saw some path-breaking movies, commercial entertainers that we could do well without, and some novel concepts that got lost in shoddy filmmaking. But, in the midst of it all, we also had movies that became our go-to choices for Friday nights spent curled up at home. Movies like these:

1. Queen

The story of a bride-to-be who gets dumped on the day of her marriage, Queen translated into a single woman's journey of becoming a more confident, aware, and badass version of herself. And this comedy-drama is the perfect pick-me-up for any mood or season.

2. Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2

A crime-drama that gifted us some of the most iconic Bollywood characters ever, Gangs of Wasseypur is for millennials, what Satya was for Gen X - an honest yet poetic ode to the world of crime and gangsters.

3. Vicky Donor

A quirky romantic comedy on an unexpected topic, Vicky Donor gifted us with a hero far removed from Bollywood's macho leads. And we fell hook, line, and sinker in love with the story and the lead.

4. Kapoor and Sons

Kapoor & Sons is a film where, every time you rewatch it, you find a different thing you love about it. It truly exposes what happens when a brilliant storyline marries flawless performances.

5. Dil Dhadakne Do

In her trademark style, Zoya combined entertainment with insightful observations in Dil Dhadakne Do and delivered a family entertainer you actually love revisiting. Also, there will never be a fictional character as woke and amazing as Sunny (Farhan Akhtar).

6. Udta Punjab

It is not always easy to combine sensitive topics with entertaining storylines, but Udta Punjab is a fine example of how to do it. Apart from boasting of fabulous performances by the lead cast, the film also broached a subject like drug abuse without masking its reality or glorifying it.

7. Kahaani

It truly is great filmmaking when even after knowing the climax, you still re-watch a thriller. But then again, films like Kahaani have been few and far in between. Also, there are villains, and there is 'insurance agent' Bob Biswas.

8. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The film that once again had us falling in love with road trips, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara will always remain our go-to film for sleepover nights with childhood friends. And then, it also gave us Bagwati!

9. Masaan

Whether you're looking for a moving story, an amazing soundtrack, or just a good cry - Masaan is the perfect pick. Also a reminder of why we fell in love with Vicky Kaushal in the first place.

10. Dangal

A sports drama helmed on the shoulders of four newcomers and one superstar, Dangal was proof that commercial entertainers can have intelligent stories, avoid 'dance numbers', and still be a hit at the Box Office.

11. English Vinglish

English Vinglish was the film that reminded us to not take our mothers for granted - but in a subtle, relatable, and powerful manner. And it taught us that you truly are never too late to learn - be it a language or the knowledge that every family member deserves equal respect.

12. Piku

A delightful and heartwarming take at a father-daughter relationship, Piku was also a beautifully indulgent representation of all things Bengali.

13. Dear Zindagi

A film that finally started a conversation on mental health, Dear Zindagi leaves you emotionally content. There are few movies you can say that about, and perhaps that is why, we keep going back to this coming-of-age drama.

14. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The film that made us fall in love with destination weddings and impromptu road trips, YJHD remains the millennial generation's favourite go-to romantic drama.

15. Dum Laga Ke Haisha

As far as romantic comedies go, Dum Laga Ke Haisha was definitely not your regular cup of tea. And perhaps that is the exact reason why, no matter how many times you watch the film, it remains just as delightful.

Are there any other films from the last decade that you can watch again and again and again? Let us know in the comments section below.

