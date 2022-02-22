When I think of a few great artists in Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's name pops in my head first! Since he made his debut in Hindi cinema in 1999, he has given us many unconventional films to watch.

Even with the limited time on the screen, Nawaz has given us some strong performances to hold on to. The characters he plays consistently elevate the plot of the movie.

That said, let's take a look at some of the finest performances of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, according to IMDb.

1. Gangs of Wasseypur: 8.2

Remember Faizal Khan from Gangs of Wasseypur? Everyone who has watched the movie loved this character. Baap Ka, Dada Ka, Bhai Ka Sabka Badla Lega Re, Tera Faizal. The story is about the feud between Sultan and Shahid Khan and how Faizal (Nawaz) restores his family's pride.

2. The Lunchbox: 7.8

Nawazuddin plays the character of Shaikh in the movie, and indeed, it is one of the highlights of the film. The way the friendship between Shaikh (Nawaz) and Saajan (Irrfan Khan) develops is precious. The film further talks about the connection between Sajjan and Ila over a mistaken delivery by the Dabbawalas in Mumbai.

3. Sacred Games: 8.6

The web series Sacred Games is a crime thriller that tells the story of Ganesh Gaitonde from Mumbai. The interplay between Sartaj (police officer) and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawaz) keeps you on the edge of the seat.

4. Manjhi: The Mountain Man: 8

The movie is inspired by the real-life story of Dashrath Manjhi, played by Nawazuddin. It encapsulates the journey of a husband (Manjhi), who vows to build a road on the mountains after losing his wife in an accident.

5. Kahaani: 8.1

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie solves the mystery of a pregnant woman's missing husband. Nawauzddin plays a short-tempered officer, Mr. Khan. Even though the movie revolved around Vidya Bagchi, Nawaz surely captured our attention.

6. Manto: 7.4

Directed by Nandita Das, the movie is a biopic of writer Saadat Hasan Manto. The story is set from the time of partition, and Nawaz has done an extraordinary job playing Manto.

7. Raman Raghav 2.0: 7.4

Nawzuddin Siddiqui essays the role of Ramanna, who is an alleged killer. Though the genre of the movie may be a little similar to what Nawaz has worked before, the character of Raman (Nawaz) keeps you glued to the screen.

8. Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 8

Nawaz essays the role of a journalist, Chand Nawab, in the movie. No doubt, with just a few terrific lines, he won our hearts. He helps Salman (Bajrangi) to reunite Munni with his parents.

9. Haraamkhor: 6.4

With a not-so-common plot, the film explores the dynamics of a forbidden relationship between teacher Shyam Tutor (Nawaz) and student Sandhya (Shweta Tripathi). Nawazuddin, as always, has nailed his character in the movie.

10. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: 6.9

Directed by Kushan Nandy, it is the story of a contract killer, Babu, played by Nawaz. The movie is packaged with humour, romance, and revenge.

