You can’t deny we all were a little skeptical about buying shoes online, worrying that we might pick the wrong size or get duped lol. But, thanks to so many options available, we can now shop for shoes online, putting aside our trust issues. Also, here’s a tip: you might not always get a sale at a store, but you will surely crack a good deal when you shop online.

Keeping up with Diwali shopping, we have compiled a list of the best shoes under 2000 without putting a hole in your pocket!

1. Puma Unisex-Adult Kent ₹1,399

If you’re looking for something comfy yet trendy, this one belongs to your wardrobe. These Puma shoes will fit all your attires and give you a perfect casual look. The dimensions ‏of these shoes are‎ 10 x 2 x 2.7 centimeters.

2. Adidas Womens Adi Zoom: ₹1,979

As we bring our lives on track after two years of Covid, it’s best to be prepared for everything and anything. To add comfort to your day-to-day travels- these Adidas shoes are all you need. The dimension of the product is 33.5 x 21 x 13.5 centimeters and would add ease to your feet.

3. Campus Men’s Mike Running Shoes: ₹1,019

Free yourself from the hassle of shoelaces with Campus running shoes. You get the grip and perfect soul in these shoes to make your run smooth and steady. They are not just easy on your feet but also have a trendy look.

4. Puma Comet Adults Unisex Black Nrgy Running Shoes: ₹1,539

Yet another option that will support all your fitness needs and keep your body healthy. Because you cannot deny a good run and really brighten up your day. You get a diverse range of colours to pick from, and they are easy maintenance. The upper portion of this Puma shoe is made of mesh, and the lower sole is made of rubber. It also comes with a 90 days manufacturer’s warranty.

5. Robbie jones Casual Sneakers: ₹549

Right since I was a kid, I wanted to have a pair of good sneakers. Because they look super cool and will never go out of fashion. These super affordable Robbie jones sneakers are just too good and deserve to be in your collection. The dimension of this product is 20 x 10 x 12 millimeters. You get to choose between three colours and you’d want to buy them all!

6. Puma Women’s Prowl Slip on WNS Training Shoe: ₹1,999

How much is too much black? Well, you know a new pair of black shoes would do no harm and go well with every outfit. These PUMA shoes are lace-free and come with black strips that look so stylish. The dimension of this product is 25.5 x 19.5 x 8 centimeters, and are super comfy to wear.

7. US Polo Association Men’s Abor Sneakers: ₹1,620

It’s hard to say no to a good pair of stylish sneakers, and this US Polo product is just that. They are available in three colours and have three colourful strips on the corner with the logo. The dimension of this product is 35 x 22 x 13 centimeters.

8. FAUSTO Women’s Sport & Outdoor Running Shoes: ₹999

One thing is for sure, lace-free shoes are going to be trendy soon. If you wish to add something different to your shoe collection, try these. The shoes strike to balance between the classic and the modern look. The dimension of this product is 29 x 14 x 9 centimeters.

9. Campus Men’s Mike Running Shoes: ₹1,019

Bored of black or blue shoes? Well, we know it’s hard to go with colouful shoes because you cannot wear them daily. But these classic maroon shoes are too good. You can use them for running as well as casually. The dimension for these cool shoes is 30 x 21 x 11 centimeters.

10. US Polo Association Men Clarkin Sneaker: ₹1,499

Never say no to a good white sneaker. We found a perfect fit for your shoe collection, and it looks classy. These US Polo sneakers are lightweight, high on comfort, and have a pull tab. The dimension of this product is 35 x 22 x 13 centimeters.

