Festival season is around the corner, and we’re all set to celebrate it with our loved ones. Among the many perks of celebrations, a pocket-friendly sale is like a cherry on top. With Diwali knocking at our doors to dress up and shine brighter, we have picked watches that will just go right with your attires. From affordable prices to the best style, you can even gift these watches to your friends and family on Diwali.

Here’s a list of the best watches under 5000 that you must grab now for this festive season:

1. Casio Vintage Series Digital Black Dial: ₹1,695

This Casio watch gives you a quality and vintage feel. It is light and easy and would look classy on your wrist. It comes with a grey colour dial, the case shape of the watch is rectangular, and the dial glass material is mineral. You also get a two years manufacturer’s domestic warranty. It is made of Stainless Steel and has a case diameter of 32 millimeters, and the size of the case is 36.8×33.2×8.2mm.

2. New Fastrack Reflex: ₹3,994

If you love Fastrack watches, then this digital watch by them should be on your bucket list. Let’s talk about its marvelous features, shall we? It comes with an HD display and has features like a sleep monitor, Bluetooth calling, blood pressure monitor, multisport tracker, and heart rate monitor. You can also get a glance at the weather forecast for the upcoming 7 days. Some additional features include a phone finder, camera control, music control, and a built-in flashlight.

3. Titan Purple – Glam Gold Analog Pearl dial: ₹4,685

Something elegant and yet within your budget, this Titan purple glam is just what you need. The rose gold band looks beautiful on your wrist and goes well with western and indie attire. The watch is water-resistant and comes with a 24-month manufacturer warranty. It is made of stainless steel and has a case diameter of 28 millimeters, and gives a jewellery clasp.

4. Titan Neo Iv Analog Black Dial: ₹4,699

If you are tired of wearing leather belt watches, this metal band watch might be worth giving a shot at. It is easy on your wrist and comes with a water resistance depth of 50 meters and a buckle clasp. You get a 24 months manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defects. The product is best suited for birthdays, anniversaries, and wedding gifts.

5. Titan Karishma Analog Silver Dial: ₹2,690

Titan Karishma Analog comes with a silver band with a mix of gold. It has a water resistance depth of 30 meters and also keeps you updated with the date and day. The case material of the watch is brass, and the diameter is 47 millimeters. You also get a 24 month manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defects.

6. Titan Ladies Neo – Ii Analog Black Dial: ₹2,395

Yet another silver band watch is on the list as it’s light and affordable. You can grab this as a perfect Diwali gift for your mother or sister. The dial size is a little big and is recommended for people who like big dials. It also has a 24 months manufacturer warranty.

7. Maxima Max Pro Turbo Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch: ₹2,599

Ever tried a rectangular shape dial? If not, check out this Maxima Max smartwatch now. It’s smart and trendy and gives a black matte look. You get some special features like a sleep monitor, breath monitor, distance tracker, activity tracker, and calorie tracker. This smartwatch 1.69” clear HD full touch display with 550 Nits Ultra bright screen to suit all lighting conditions.

8. boAt Wave Call Smart Watch: ₹1,799

Call it a multi-sport modes watch, as it has features that are just too good. You get to track a lot of things to keep a check on your health and fitness routines. Some of the special features include Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes, a dial pad, 150+ Watch Faces, and a 1.69″ HD screen display.

9. Casio Enticer Analog Black Dial: ₹3,795

High five! If you love Casio watches. Aren’t they cool and vintage at the same time? This simple and elegant Casio model is hard to say no to. This Casio model has a black leather belt and gives a two-year manufacturer’s domestic warranty. The watch has a proper round dial and is made of stainless steel. It has a case diameter of 41.5 millimeters and a case thickness of 9 millimeters.

10. French Connection F1 Touch Screen: ₹2,906

This classy rose gold piece belongs to your watch collection and is a perfect gift for the Diwali festival. It’s not just easy on your wrist but also has some amazing features like heart rate & blood pressure monitoring.

Grab these watches now to make your Diwali a Happy Diwali!

