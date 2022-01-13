YouTube was founded in 2005 and is now a full-time profession for many. Even before influencers existed, we had YouTubers entertaining us with their content.

So if you are someone who vouches for Youtube videos in the world of Instagram reels, keep reading. We have a list of the richest YouTubers and their earnings if you are curious to know.

1. Bhuvan Bam (BB ki Vines)

BB ki Vines has been a constant in our lives. With 25 million subscribers on YouTube, Bhuvan surely takes a whopping amount home. Reportedly, his net worth is $3.5 million (around Rs 22 crore), and it's only growing.

2. Ashish Chanchlani

Ashish was a B.tech engineer until he decided to be a YouTuber. Over the years, Ashish flourished and bagged many wonderful opportunities, including when he interviewed Benedict Cumberbatch. His net worth is $4 Million, and he earns approx Rs 4 Crore annually.

3. Vidya Iyar

Vidya Iyar, popularly known as Vidya Vox has given us some great music albums like Be free and Kuthu Re. Based in Los Angeles, she has more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube. Vidya makes more than Rs 74 lakh each year.

4. Lilly Singh

Lilly, aka Superwoman, is a Canadian-based YouTuber. She has over 14.7 million subscribers with a net worth of $20 Million. To date, she has been creating the most relatable content for us.

5. Gaurav Chaudhary

Rightly called Technical Guruji, Gaurav has more than 5 million subscribers. His channel solves your technical issues in the simplest way. Gaurav earns approximately $16K-$250K a month and is among the top YouTubers in India.

6. Carry Minati

Ajey Nagar is one of the most popular YouTubers in the country. With 33.8 million subscribers his net worth is $4 million (around Rs 28 crores). Carry was named on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list in April 2020.

7. Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star is a beauty and fashion blogger. He owns cosmetic brand Jeffree Star Cosmetics which earns him a whopping amount. With 16.2 million subscribers his net worth is $15 Million.

8. Komal Pandey

Komal is a beauty and fashion influencer on YouTube. With more than 1 million subscribers, she is a true diva when it comes to fashion. As per reports, Komal's net worth is 8 crores.

9. PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg)

PewDiePie became famous for his commentary on video games. He plays games online and gives some hilarious reactions to them. With 111 million subscribers his net worth is $40 Million. His channel is also the third-most subscribed.

10. Mark Fischbach (Markiplier)

Mark Fischbach started with sketch comedy and now focuses on video game commentary. With more than 31 million subscribers his net worth is $35 Million. He also runs a successful podcast called Distractible.



