Bigg Boss 16, the reality TV show, was all about entertainment with a pinch of drama in its eighth episode. After Salman Khan, the show host, gave a reality check to BB contestants in Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, naturally, there was a lot of excitement for Day 8.

Shanivaar Ka Vaar had several highlighted moments including filmy tadka by Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna as they promoted their recently-released film, Goodbye, on the Bigg Boss stage. Apart from that, BB contestants were judged on the basis of their performances in the house. Of course, that’s not it.

Here are some highlights of Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode from Bigg Boss 16. Don’t miss.

Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode featured a ‘Saam Daam Dand Bhed’ section in which contestants performed some tasks. All the housemates participated in hit or flop task in which they were asked to put garland on contestants’ neck if they think they are a hit or spray foam on their face if they are a flop. Ankit Gupta got the most flop votes in the task. Also, Sajid Khan voted Abdu Rozik a flop.

In another task, Gori Nagori lost the chance to become a captain as she dropped her partner, Shiv.

Most of us were thinking that Ankit Gupta might be eliminated from the show as he didn’t really interact with his housemates in the first week, but that didn’t happen. Salman announced that no one will leave the show as of now.

Meanwhile, the episode also had some oh-so-entertaining moments especially when Salman interacted with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna on the show. Salman and Rashmika got into dialogue-baazi while translating some dialogues of his films in Telugu. Salman asked contestants to mouth ‘pushpa naam sunkar flower samjhe kya…” dialogue from Rashmika’s film, Pushpa. Salman, Rashmika, and Neena also performed a hook step of ‘Saami Saami’, the song from the same movie.

Tina Datta’s fight with Shalin Bhanot was still not over. Tina got pissed off at Shalin for inviting Sumbul Touqeer to dinner in the previous episode. “Ab tumko Sumbul se bhi problem hai?” Shalin had asked. Before this incident, Tina got pissed off at Gautam Vig saying that no one cared to know about her feelings after she had a tiff with Shalin in the previous episode.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar advised her Udaariyaan co-star and housemate, Ankit Gupta to speak up on the show. Priyanka also called her bond with Ankit “one-sided.”

Later, Priyanka got into a heated argument with Archana Gautam over cooking rice. While it was Sumbul’s responsibility to hand over the raw rice to Archana, former got late by an hour. Archana denied to cook rice and the fight between Priyanka and Archana continued for quite long.

Meanwhile, Captain Nimrit Kaur, who was not feeling well, broke into tears after she got tired watching other contestants going all crazy over cooking. “Koi humanity nahin hai,” Nimrit said later. Gautam offered Nimrit a glass of water and consoled her as well. “Abhi to ek hafta hua hai pagal kardenge ye log,” she added.

Well, this Shanivaar was quite ‘shaandaar’. What do you think?