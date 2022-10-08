Every year, Bigg Boss, the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, keeps hogging the limelight in the television world. With each season, we get to watch how a bunch of celebrities survive in the Bigg Boss house. While some end up winning the game, some lose despite applying every strategy. It’s a game, after all. Many moments from the show have had grabbed our attention in the past and the list goes on. Be it an arguments like ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour?’ over a broom or oh-so-cute romance between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill that begun on the show.

Now, the first week of Bigg Boss Season 16 just got over and the show has given us many highlighted moments already. Salman Khan, who made a grand entry in the BB house tonight, is one of them.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Live Updates Yesterday

Here are some of the highlights from yesterday’s Bigg Boss episode, Shukravaar Ka Vaar, the seventh episode of season 16 that you shouldn’t miss.

The seventh episode was quite special. Salman Khan entered the BB 16 house for the first time to meet all the contestants. Salman looked oh-so-dashing in olive green kurta-pyjama. His dhamake-daar entry with dholbeats was a cherry on the cake.

Salman, who is a fitness enthusiast, gifted Abdu Rozik a pair of dumbells that the singer had asked for in a previous episode. An elated Abdu performed some sets with them. What a cutie he is.

During the meet, Salman teased Priyanka Chahar by referring to her rumoured beau, Udaariyaan co-star, Ankit Gupta’s name. Salman called Ankit a “speed-breaker” in her BB journey. “Aap jahan jaa rahi hain sahi jaa rahi hain, bas aapki life mein Ankit naam ka speed-breaker aa jaata hai,” he said.

The episode featured a dance battle between Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer in Salman’s presence. Gori danced to a Haryanvi song with all jhatkas and thumkas. Sumbul shook a leg on Param Sundari, the track from Kriti Sanon’s film, Mimi. Gori won the battle.

Salman hosted a party for 10 contestants inside the BB house. Well, it wasn’t really a party but a reality check for them. Abdu was the first selected contestant for the party which Salman had invited. Nimrit, Gautam, Shalin, MC Stan, Sumbul, Tina Datta, Soundarya, Sajid, and Shiv were also a part of Salman’s “exclusive” party.

During the party, Salman advised Gautam to stop copying previous contestants of the show. He called Sumbul a “complaint chachi”. Salman then moved to MC Stan and asked to name the contestants who he thinks are fake. Stan took Shalin and Manya’s names to which Shalin rubbished the claim, saying, “Acting ke main paise leta hoon. Director chahiye acting ke liye.”

Apparently, Shalin has some ‘vahams’ in his mind as Salman Khan pointed it out. “Aap ghar chala rahe ho. Aap bahot hi badhiya counsellor hain. MC Stan ko support karke unke followers badhayenge,” Salman shared.

Meanwhile, Manya Singh and Sreejita De, who were not selected for the party, got into a heated argument for an unknown reason. Manya, who was the runner-up of the 2020 Femina Miss India pageant, taunted Sreejita about her profession. “I am here because I earned it,” Manya said. Sreejita, who had apparently called her “innocent”, said, “Tere dimaag mein problem hai kya?” “I am f**king Miss India, who are you? You are just a TV actress,” Manya shouted.

Coming back to the party, Salman cut a chocolate cake with Abdu and other housemates. He left after that.

The episode ended with Tina arguing with Shalin over groupism in the BB house. Tina said that she is having trust issues with Shalin and Gautam. Shalin blamed her for creating groupism. “Groupism tumne chaalu kiya,” he said.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List 2022

Did you like the seventh episode of Bigg Boss 16? We surely did.