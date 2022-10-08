It’s just been a week since Bigg Boss 16 premiered, and we are already getting so much drama, gossip and rifts in every episode. Last Sunday, the OG of Bigg Boss, host Salman Khan, introduced us to the contestants of this brand new season.

Some of the most popular contestants of the show are: the internet-famous Tajikistani singer & ‘burgir’ boy Abdu Rozik, rapper MC Stan, Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakar, and some beloved faces of the Television like Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, etc.

In the initial episodes, Nimrit Kaur was made the first house captain of this season after completing a task to allot beds and duties to housemates entering after her. She did a good job at captaincy but was fired by Bigg Boss for her carelessness in maintaining house rules. She did win it back eventually which was a feast to watch in itself.

Coming to yesterday’s episode, the most memorable moment was Salman Khan entering the Bigg Boss house for the first time to meet the contestants. He donned an olive green kurta-pyjama and had a dashing entry with some dhol-dhamaka.

There was also a dance battle between Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer, which was also fun to watch. What’s more? There was also a very exclusive party hosted by Salman, where he invited only 10 contestants.

In the previous episodes, we have seen love budding and blooming among contestants, especially Soundarya & Gautam, Priyanka & Ankit, and Sumbul & Shalin. We saw Gautam flirting with Soundarya with cheesy lines and Soundarya bursting into laughter. So, something is definitely brewing there.

Udaariyan co-stars Ankit and Priyanka are also showing some hints of romance, eating on the same plate and whatnot. Although Ankit has denied the speculations in the previous episodes, we are still looking forward to seeing how this turns out.

Source: Bigg Boss

Same with Shalin and Sumbul, Bigg Boss had been dropping hints of a budding romance between the two but Shalin also denied this when confronted by Tina.

But what’s a Bigg Boss house without some heated arguments? Yesterday also saw a catfight between 2020 Femina Miss India runner-up Manya Singh and actress Sreejita De, with Manya taunting Sreejita about her profession. “I am here because I earned it,” Manya said. Sreejita, who had apparently called her “innocent”, said, “Tere dimaag mein problem hai kya?” “I am f**king Miss India, who are you? You are just a TV actress,” Manya shouted.

Manya aur Sreejita ke beech iss fight ko dekh kar, kaisa react karenge Salman Khan during this #ShukravaarKaVaar? 🫣



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/T1cGZuChQV — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 7, 2022

It’s only been a week and the arguments have already started, chances are they’d be stretching out in the upcoming episodes as well unless there’s some ‘supreme’ (read: Bigg Boss) intervention.

Well, this was all about how Bigg Boss 16 has been progressing so far. Now, let’s talk about what’s in store for us in the upcoming BB episode.

The Bigg Boss promo today showed the contestants participating in a fun activity. They will be given a choice to pick a hit and a flop contestant. The hit contestant will get a garland while the flop contestant gets foamed on the face. Now, this is sure to create more tussles between the contestants and more drama for the viewers.

Since this is a Saturday episode, we would be meeting Bhaijaan as well. Tonight he would be inviting Goodbye stars Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandana. He was seen playing some fun games with the duo. There’s also dance and some Pushpa dialogue-baazi, so by the looks of it, today’s episode is going to be extra fun.

The weekend episodes basically serve as a wake-up call for contestants as to what the audience outside the Bigg Boss house is thinking of them. Salman Khan praises some for their performance while some face his wrath. Either way, this feedback helps them to navigate further in the house so that they can not only survive their housemates but also win the audience’s hearts.

It’s just been a week and there’s already so much drama, it will surely be interesting to see how Salman Khan reacts to it all. Also, who do you think Salman would grill for their performance in the first week? Let us know in the comments below!