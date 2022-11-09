Bigg Boss 16, the uber-popular reality show, has been ruling our television screens since its blockbuster premiere. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience entertained with their high-voltage drama, gossip, fights, and romance. In a recent turn of events, there’s a shocking piece of news coming from Bigg Boss 16 house.

If reports are to be believed, Archana Gautam has been dismissed from the Bigg Boss house after getting into a fierce physical fight with co-contestant Shiv Thakare. Apparently, Bigg Boss confronted her about the same and later expelled her from the reality show.

In the entertainment sphere, Archana Gautam was surely on her A-game. The actress-turned-politician was a hyperactive contestant. Be it poking others or expressing her frustration, Archana took ample screen time by just being loud and vocal.

In the recent episodes, Archana was seen quite frustrated with fellow contestants. She was spotted actively arguing and poking Sumbul, Abdu, Shiv, Shalin, and Priyanka on different occasions. In last weekend’s episode, Salman also suggested that she was losing her relevance by fighting over redundant issues.

This would not be the first time Bigg Boss has evicted someone for being violent. In the previous seasons, contestants like Madhurima Tuli, Priyank Sharma, Kamal R. Khan, Kushal Tandon, Pooja Misrra, and Puneet Issar were evicted for similar reasons.