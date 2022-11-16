Bigg Boss 16 is going on and just like its previous seasons, it has its fair share of fights and drama. Archana Gautam was evicted recently on grounds of physical violence after getting into a fight with fellow contestant, Shiv Thakare. She would be coming back to the Bigg Boss house, and that made us look into other contestants who made a re-entry after being eliminated.

1. Archana Gautam | Season 16

Archana Gautam is the latest Bigg Boss contestant to be evicted from the show on grounds of physical violence. She got into a fight with her housemate Shiv Thakare. She was brought back to the show after it was found out that Shiv instigated her by referring to topics not permitted inside the Bigg Boss house.

2. Rashami Desai | Season 15

Rashami Desai was Bigg Boss Season 15 contestant. Although a strong player, she was evicted from the Bigg Boss house post which her fans took to social media and asked the makers to bring her back, and the makers obliged.

2. Devoleena Bhattacharjee | Season 15

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, another strong contestant of Season 15, was also evicted from the Bigg Boss house along with Rashami Desai. And thanks to her fans’ constant tweets, was brought back to the show.

3. Aly Goni | Season 14

Aly Goni left the Bigg Boss house in Season 14 after losing an eviction task, either Aly or Jasmine Bhasin had to leave the house. Aly asked Jasmine to stay and left the show instead. Later, he was brought back to the show.

4. Kavita Kaushik | Season 14

Kavita Kaushik was a wild card entry in Bigg Boss season 14. She was soon evicted due to less number of votes. She had a re-entry in the show, but later on, left the house when the doors were kept open by Bigg Boss.

5. Rahul Vaidya | Season 14

Rahul Vaidya was one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss Season 14. After he walked out of the house, viewers were in shock. They voted for him to come back to the house, and as per viewers’ demands, Rahul Vaidya re-entered the house and became the first runner-up of the season.

6. Nikki Tamboli | Season 14

Yet another strong contestant of the season, Nikki Tamboli was evicted due to less number of votes. However, many felt she was a stronger contestant as compared to some of her housemates. Fans missed her presence on the show, hence, the makers decided to bring her back. She even became one of the finalists of the show.

7. Priyank Sharma | Season 11

Priyank Sharma appeared on Season 11 of Bigg Boss. He was evicted from the show after he physically assaulted his co-contestant Akash Dadlani. After him leaving the house, there were rumours that the makers will be bringing him back into the show and the same happened.

8. Kushal Tandon | Season 7

Kushal Tandon, Bigg Boss Season 7 contestant, was also evicted from the house after his aggressive behaviour towards a housemate, VJ Andy. After which, he apologized to the makers and re-entered the show.

9. Imam Siddique | Season 6

The ‘Time out, Salman’ fame Imam Siddique appeared on Bigg Boss Season 6. He was evicted from the Bigg Boss house after a fight with co-contestant Aashka Goradia. He then apologized to the makers and re-entered the show.

