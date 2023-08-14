As Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 draws to a close, we have two finalists who are running neck to neck for the coveted trophy. Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav are the frontrunners. Quite interestingly both are YouTubers with their dedicated fanbase and have emerged as audience favourites. Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale will premiere tonight and we will soon see who has emerged as the winner.

While we anticipate the results, let’s take a look at the things Elvish Yadav’s fans – also known as Elvish Army – have done that have resulted in him reaching this far in the show.

1. Twitter Storms

Not a single day has gone by when Elvish doesn’t trend on social media. His fans have started Twitter trends and Twitter storms every day. Even today on the night of the finale, ‘Systum’ (a word used by Elvish Yadav) is trending on the social media platform.

Screenshot from Twitter

2. Fan Meetups

Recently, the Elvish Yadav army hosted a meetup event in Delhi. The event was touted as the “Biggest YouTuber Meetup Ever In India.” The event was streamed live for millions of fans around the world. Fans came together to support Elvish Yadav in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

3. Elvish on Times Square, NYC

If you thought Elvish Yadav had fans only in India, then you are wrong. Elvish Yadav posted this video of his hoarding featuring on a building in Times Square, New York. Quite frankly, this is the first time in Bigg Boss history that a contestant got featured in Times Square.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Rallies

Fans of the YouTuber have taken out rallies to show their support. From Delhi to Lucknow, Elvish Yadav fans have taken to the streets to ask for votes. Multiple videos of multiple rallies from different cities show the strength of his fandom.

5. Hoardings

Multiple hoardings of Elvish Yadav in various locations in and around Gurugram. These hoardings urge people to vote for the contestant and make him the winner with the highest margin.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Hijacking the comment section

In order to make sure that more and more people know about Elvish Yadav, his fans hijack the comment section of various celebrities’ Instagram posts. Quite recently, his fans hijacked Salman Khan’s Instagram post. Salman Khan posted an adorable picture of him and Arpita on her birthday. Elvish’s fans took over the comment section and left comments like, “Elvish Yadav respect button here.”

7. Even his parents are rooting for Elvish Yadav

Not just his thousands of fans, but also Elvish Yadav’s parents have shared videos of them appealing to people to vote for their son. His Instagram shows vote appeal videos made by his mother and father.

ADVERTISEMENT

These instances are proof of how far Elvish Yadav’s fans are willing to go for him.

Also Read: Gamla Theft To Fat Shaming: 7 Controversies ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ Fame Elvish Yadav Has Been Caught In