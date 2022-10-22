With so much news of celebrities cheating and parting ways with partners, it’s important to make a list of celeb couples who are just not allowed to break up because they are basically carrying people’s faith in love and relationship on their shoulders. And they must take this responsibility very seriously.

We know we must not idealize celebrities and yada yada, but it is what it is, accept it.

Celeb couples who are absolute goals and are not allowed to break up!

Disclaimer: This post will make you scream “I want what they have.”

1. Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Get yourself someone who looks at you like Ryan Reynolds looks at Blake Lively👀 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/qEkdLNuXwQ — Oh Polly (@ohpolly) May 3, 2022

2. Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

3. Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan

“So, I promised my wife: “You can walk into any party with me without having to worry that I’ve slept with any lady in this room. There’s no girl who will come up to you and say hello, knowing me better than you know me.” Shah Rukh Khan

4. Kristin Bell & Dax Shepards

5. Genelia D’Souza & Riteish Deshmukh

6. Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita

7. Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

8. Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

9. Tom Holland & Zendaya

10. Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

11. Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

These celebrity couples are not allowed to break up no matter what. I said what I said!