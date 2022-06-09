There's no denying that Bollywood movies are a lot about their songs, so much so, that at times we remember films just from an iconic song. And of course, music is the shorthand of emotion. This is also why when it comes to songs in films, we connect with both the voice and the lyrics. However, not all songs have voices that go with the actors, scenes or the emotion.

And, Redditors shared their opinion on singers who were a misfit for the song:

1. "I didn't like Alka Yagnik in Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha - felt like Shreya Ghoshal should've sung that."

Agar Tum Saath Ho
2. "Banjaara from Ek Tha Tiger by Sukhwinder Singh didn't go well with Salman. I remember seeing a fan video from the shooting of the song where it was Mika's voice. It was a much better fit."

Banjaara
3. "Sunidhi Chauhan is awesome, but she was not the right voice for Just Go To Hell Dil and Rangaa Re."

Just Go To Hell Dil
4. "Arijit Singh in Zaalima (Raees). That song should've been sung by Sonu Nigam."

Zaalima
5. "Atif Aslam in that Selfish song from Race 3. TBH, any singer would be a misfit for that terrible song."

Selfish
6. "Tulsi Kumar in all her songs, but especially Soch Na Sake from Airlift. I always skip it."

Soch Na Sake
7. "I love Neeti Mohan, but she ruined that song Nachi Nachi in Street Dancer for me."

Nachi Nachi
8. "Shreya Ghoshal in Chikni Chameli was a misfit."

Chikni Chameli
9. "Anushka Manchanda in Manma Emotion Jaage - she's fine but they made her sing in a weird nasal voice in that song for some reason." 

Manma Emotion Jaage
10. "Ranjha shouldn't have been sung by Jasleen Royal, her voice isn't it, love her other songs though."

Ranjha
After all, songs always stay close to the heart.