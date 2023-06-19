The fondness for AI images seems to have been taking over the Internet for a while now. From the world’s wealthiest re-imagined as poor to historic personalities posing for selfies, some of these seemingly hyper-realistic AI images have tempted the best of us into wondering if they were real.

For instance, just look at this Polaroid image of women partying. (Psst. this is an AI-generated image, these women aren’t real)

Twitter – Miles (@mileszim)

Gokul Pillai, a popular photographer and digital artist, recently re-imagined Bollywood artists as kids. The resulting AI images have mesmerised social media users. Take a look:

1. Alia Bhatt

1. Alia Bhatt

2. Tiger Shroff

2. Tiger Shroff

3. Sonam Kapoor

3. Sonam Kapoor

4. Varun Dhawan

4. Varun Dhawan

5. Suhana Khan

5. Suhana Khan

6. Arjun Kapoor

6. Arjun Kapoor

7. Sara Ali Khan

7. Sara Ali Khan

8. Ananya Panday

8. Ananya Panday

9. Ranbir Kapoor

9. Ranbir Kapoor

He shared the images on Instagram. “Little Big Heads”, read the caption. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor also liked the adorable pictures.

Here’s how everybody reacted:

Instagram – Gokul Pillai (withgokul) | AI images reactions

Instagram – Gokul Pillai (withgokul) | AI images reactions

Instagram – Gokul Pillai (withgokul) | AI images reactions

Instagram – Gokul Pillai (withgokul) | AI images reactions

