The fondness for AI images seems to have been taking over the Internet for a while now. From the world’s wealthiest re-imagined as poor to historic personalities posing for selfies, some of these seemingly hyper-realistic AI images have tempted the best of us into wondering if they were real.
For instance, just look at this Polaroid image of women partying. (Psst. this is an AI-generated image, these women aren’t real)
Gokul Pillai, a popular photographer and digital artist, recently re-imagined Bollywood artists as kids. The resulting AI images have mesmerised social media users. Take a look:
1. Alia Bhatt
2. Tiger Shroff
3. Sonam Kapoor
4. Varun Dhawan
5. Suhana Khan
6. Arjun Kapoor
7. Sara Ali Khan
8. Ananya Panday
9. Ranbir Kapoor
He shared the images on Instagram. “Little Big Heads”, read the caption. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor also liked the adorable pictures.
Here’s how everybody reacted:
BTW: Here Are 13 AI Images That Were So Real We Almost Believed Them
Top picks for you
EntertainmentVasudha Sabharwalabout 1 month ago | 2 min read