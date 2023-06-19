The fondness for AI images seems to have been taking over the Internet for a while now. From the world’s wealthiest re-imagined as poor to historic personalities posing for selfies, some of these seemingly hyper-realistic AI images have tempted the best of us into wondering if they were real.

For instance, just look at this Polaroid image of women partying. (Psst. this is an AI-generated image, these women aren’t real)

Ai images
Gokul Pillai, a popular photographer and digital artist, recently re-imagined Bollywood artists as kids. The resulting AI images have mesmerised social media users. Take a look:

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt AI images of Bollywood Actors as kids
2. Tiger Shroff

Alia Bhatt AI images of Bollywood stars as kids
3. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor AI images as kids
4. Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actors kids
5. Suhana Khan

Bollywood actors as kids
6. Arjun Kapoor

Hindi film actors kids
7. Sara Ali Khan

hindi film actors kids
8. Ananya Panday

Bollywood actors kids
9. Ranbir Kapoor

Hindi film actors kids
He shared the images on Instagram. “Little Big Heads”, read the caption. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor also liked the adorable pictures.

Here’s how everybody reacted:

AI images Bollywood actors as kids reactions
AI images Hindi Film actors as kids reactions
AI images Bollywood actors as kids reactions
AI images Hindi Film actors as kids reactions
